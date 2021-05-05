First Hour Of Tonight's AEW Dynamite Was Pre-Taped

The first hour of tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT was actually pre-taped.

Fans in attendance for tonight's show in Daily's Place, Jacksonville, FL noted the matches that aired during the first hour were being played on the big screen with the crowd asked to provide reaction and noise for the matches.

Prior to the show starting, AEW President Tony Khan said that fans could get a refund if they didn’t like the format of the show.

Tony comes out to give us the run down of the show. First hour is taped, second hour is live. He also said you have 45 minutes to get a refund if you don’t agree with the way the show will go down. #AEWDynamite #BLOODandGUTS pic.twitter.com/XHCdWvmxSn — Tristan Spires (@StanTheManx3) May 6, 2021

Photo credit: Jacob Cohen @MrJacobCohen