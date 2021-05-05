You can check out the set up below.

The match will feature The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz) vs. The Pinnacle (MJF, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, Shawn Spears, Wardlow).

AEW’s Blood & Guts main event will air for the entiere second hour of tonight’s Dynamite episode on TNT.

First Look At AEW Blood & Guts Cage For Tonight's Dynamite

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley And Batista Met Up Today

Tony Khan Takes A Dig At WWE Over Repetitive Match Booking

IMPACT Wrestling Teams Up With Samsung TV Plus

Viewership For WWE NXT Revealed - May 4th 2021

WWE Is Planning Something Special To Remember The Nexus

How Long Will Tonight's Blood Guts Match Run For On AEW Dynamite?

Tony Khan Reveals Some Big News About The Upcoming Double or Nothing PPV

Backstage News On The Future Of R-K-Bro

Titus O’Neil Announced For Another Hall Of Fame

IMPACT Slammiversary 2021 Date Revealed

Goldberg Files Two Image Trademarks

AEW Launches A New Online Global Shop For Official Apparel

Christian Cage Reveals What Doctors Told Him Prior To His In-Ring Return

Drew McIntyre Comments On Wanting More Unscripted Promos In WWE

Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Being A Shy Person

WWE Reportedly Pushing Hard To Re-Sign Daniel Bryan To A New Contract

Kurt Angle Names The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time

Chris Jericho vs. Sting In AEW? - 'I Think It Would Work'

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - Blood & Guts Special

Triple H and Shawn Michaels Congratulate Newly Crowned NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions

Daniel Bryan Reportedly No Longer Under WWE Contract

Monday's WWE Raw Viewership Rebounds

WWE Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View Date Revealed

