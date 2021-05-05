WWE Is Planning Something Special To Remember The Nexus

Fred Rosser, better known to WWE fans as Darren Young, has revealed on Twitter that WWE is currently in production with a “WWE Untold” special on The Nexus.

Rosser tweeted he wore his New Japan jacket because he wanted to represent "the best hour of pure professional wrestling on the planet."

The Nexus was a stable in WWE that competed on the Raw brand from June 7, 2010 to August 22, 2011, originally consisting of eight rookies of NXT season one and shifted their roster several times throughout their 14-month existence, with David Otunga being the only member to serve the group throughout the entirety of its existence.