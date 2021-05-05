Backstage News On The Future Of R-K-Bro

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 05, 2021

If you're enjoying the newly formed team of Riddle and Randy Orton (R-K-Bro) then you're in for a treat.

PWInsider is reporting WWE has plans to significantly push R-K-Bro who picked up their second win as a tag team, defeating Elias and Jaxson Ryker on Monday's WWE Raw.

The company wants to keep Riddle and Orton together for a while, and it could be possible they will hold the RAW Tag Team Titles at some point in the future.

WWE has plans to release R-K-Bro merchandise on the official shop soon.

Riddle wants to form Team R-K-Bro with Randy Orton: Raw, April 19, 2021



