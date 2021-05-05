WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!
RSS Feed

 

Titus O’Neil Announced For Another Hall Of Fame

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 05, 2021

Titus O’Neil Announced For Another Hall Of Fame

The Boys & Girls Clubs of America have announced that Titus O’Neil will be joining the Class of 2021 in their Alumni Hall of Fame. 

Check out the announcement below.

Boys & Girls Clubs of America Announces 2021 Alumni Hall of Fame Inductees
MLB All Star Alex Rodriguez, Recording Artist Ciara, and WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil among honorees in virtual ceremony

ATLANTA – [May 5, 2021– Boys & Girls Clubs of America will induct six new Club alumni into their Alumni Hall of Fame tonight during the youth advocacy organization’s virtual 115th Annual Conference. The ceremony will honor six Boys & Girls Club Alumni, who have made major contributions in their fields, including sports, government, and music.

This year’s inductees, the “Class of 2021,” include: Tara August, Vice President of Turner Sports Talent Relations and Special Projects; Ciara, Grammy-winning recording artist; The Honorable Jerry Demings, Mayor of Orange County; Ricardo Lockette, retired NFL special teams player and wide receiver; Titus O’Neil, WWE Global Ambassador, philanthropist and author; and Alex Rodriguez, entrepreneur, philanthropist and MLB All Star.

The honorees have forged unique, successful paths as adults, but a shared Boys & Girls Club foundation of education, support and community brought to them through invaluable programs, attentive staff, and the connections made with other Club youth.

Boys & Girls Club celebrates the achievements of alumni each year with the annual induction ceremony.

“We are proud to recognize another group of outstanding Club alumni for this 2021 class. Each one provides true inspiration for our Boys & Girls Club youth, making it clear that they can accomplish their dreams,” said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “With shared beginnings at Boys & Girls Club, inductees exemplify what we aim to accomplish for our youth. Given community and encouragement to grow, and opportunities to succeed, they can go on to make their mark in the world.”

The Boys & Girls Club Alumni & Friends estimates there are more than 16 million living Club alumni today, with each individual being an important piece of our story and mission. More information on this year’s inductees:

Tara August

Boys & Girls Club of Greater San Diego

Tara August was 8 when she started going to the Club. She was struck by how many women worked there. Women coached them, taught them skills, urged teamwork, helped with homework. Seeing women lead the Club on a regular basis was life-changing for Tara. Today, she is Vice President of Turner Sports Talent Relations and Special Projects. In a male-dominated field, she has risen through the ranks to managing some of the biggest names in sports, including Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Pedro Martinez. Tara facilitates on-air production, sales, marketing and promotional activities, serving as primary liaison to all sport teams, leagues, agents, and celebrities to facilitate contract negotiations and guest bookings. Tara August is also a Southeast Trustee for Boys & Girls Club of America.

Ciara

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta

Ciara Princess Harris was born on Fort Hood Military Base in Texas. As the only child of U.S. service members, she grew up all over, including Germany, New York, California and Atlanta, where she discovered the Boys & Girls Club. The Club was like an extended family for Ciara, with welcoming staff members who built strong bonds with all the kids. By age 14, Ciara was a talented singer and dancer. At 16, she signed her first record contract and, at age 19, released her debut album “Goodies,” which sold 5 million copies. Over her 15-year career, she has sold over 23 million records and 22 million singles. Ciara enjoys visiting Clubs to share her journey with members to let them know anything is possible.

The Honorable Jerry Demings

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida

At the Carver Shores Boys Club, the close-knit Clubhouse provided Jerry Demings and his twin brother, Terry, a safe, steady space with mentors, structure, plenty of activities, and opportunities to meet new people and make new friends. Jerry’s Club experience also allowed him to develop leadership skills that provided the foundation for future success. After graduating Florida State University, Jerry embarked on a career in public service. He has since served as police chief of Orlando, sheriff for Orange County was elected Mayor of Orange Count in 2018, overseeing more than 8,000 employees and a $4.9 billion budget. He was the first African American to hold each one of those positions.

Ricardo Lockette

Boys & Girls Club of Albany, Georgia

The Club had it all for Ricardo Lockette. It is where he learned to swim, make art, use computers and show he was more than an athlete. Befriending Club kids of diverse ethnicities and backgrounds broadened Ricardo’s horizons and made it clear it was okay to be different. After graduating from high school, Ricardo played football at Fort Valley State University. In 2011, he signed with the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. As a standout special teams player and wide receiver, Ricardo became a fan favorite and a Super Bowl champ. Ricardo is now a player advisor for the Harvard Football Players Health Study, a research program that aims to make the game safer and address the well-being and health of former NFL players.

Titus O’Neil

Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County, Florida

WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil, aka Thaddeus Bullard, attended Delray Beach Boys & Girls Club at the age of 8 as a safe place to go after school. When he couldn’t afford to sign up for a local youth football league, a Club counselor paid his registration fee. He excelled on the gridiron, earning a scholarship to the University of Florida, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s degree in administrative education. After a stint in the NFL, O’Neil pursued a career in sports entertainment, and eventually signed with WWE where he has become WWE Tag Team Champion, the first-ever 24/7 Champion and was recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as the Warrior Award recipient, an award given to an individual who exhibits unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior. He is known for his humanitarian work outside the ring as much as his work inside WWE and created the Bullard Family Foundation to provide children and families in need with programs and resources to help build character, develop relationships, and strengthen the communities around them. In addition to the Boys & Girls Clubs, O’Neil also supports The Special Olympics and Pop Warner Football.

Alex Rodriguez

Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade

Before Alex Rodriguez became a baseball star, he learned to play the game at the Hank Kline Boys & Girls Club in Miami. Alex was 9 when met unit director and baseball coach Eddie Rodriguez. Though not related, Eddie was like a father to Alex. By high school, Alex was a brilliant baseball player who led his team to the state championship. He stayed a Club member until 1993, when the Seattle Mariners made him the #1 pick in the Major League Baseball draft. Alex went on to be one of the most famous players in baseball history. Over a 22-year career, he was named AL MVP three times, hit nearly 700 home runs and became a world champion. He is now a television baseball analyst for Fox Sports and ESPN, and a board member for Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade and also for Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

For more information on Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni & Friends or to join the community go to www.bgca.org/alumni.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.


>>> Jump To Comments

Get WNS News Notifications/Alerts!

Tags: #wwe #titus o neil
https://wrestlr.me/68005/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

May 05
How Long Will Tonight's Blood Guts Match Run For On AEW Dynamite?
AEW President Tony Khan was interviewed on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio today, in which he revealed some big news for the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view. During the interview, he note[...]
May 05 - AEW President Tony Khan was interviewed on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio today, in which he revealed some big news for the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view. During the interview, he note[...]
May 05
Tony Khan Reveals Some Big News About The Upcoming Double or Nothing PPV
Some big news coming out of AEW President Tony Khan's interview on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio. AEW's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing will have a full capacity crowd on Sunday, May 30, 2[...]
May 05 - Some big news coming out of AEW President Tony Khan's interview on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio. AEW's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing will have a full capacity crowd on Sunday, May 30, 2[...]
May 05
Backstage News On The Future Of R-K-Bro
If you're enjoying the newly formed team of Riddle and Randy Orton (R-K-Bro) then you're in for a treat. PWInsider is reporting WWE has plans to significantly push R-K-Bro who picked up their second [...]
May 05 - If you're enjoying the newly formed team of Riddle and Randy Orton (R-K-Bro) then you're in for a treat. PWInsider is reporting WWE has plans to significantly push R-K-Bro who picked up their second [...]
May 05
Titus O’Neil Announced For Another Hall Of Fame
The Boys & Girls Clubs of America have announced that Titus O’Neil will be joining the Class of 2021 in their Alumni Hall of Fame.  Check out the announcement below. Boys & Girls [...]
May 05 - The Boys & Girls Clubs of America have announced that Titus O’Neil will be joining the Class of 2021 in their Alumni Hall of Fame.  Check out the announcement below. Boys & Girls [...]
May 05
IMPACT Slammiversary 2021 Date Revealed
IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 was announced recently to take place in July. In an update from PWInsider, the 2021 edition of the Slammiversary event will take place on July 17 from Nashville, T[...]
May 05 - IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 was announced recently to take place in July. In an update from PWInsider, the 2021 edition of the Slammiversary event will take place on July 17 from Nashville, T[...]
May 05
Goldberg Files Two Image Trademarks
Goldberg filed trademarks on a few images recently around April 28th. He filed a trademark for the tribal arm tattoo, and trademarked a skull image. Below is what the full description is for both the[...]
May 05 - Goldberg filed trademarks on a few images recently around April 28th. He filed a trademark for the tribal arm tattoo, and trademarked a skull image. Below is what the full description is for both the[...]
May 05
AEW Launches A New Online Global Shop For Official Apparel
AEW issued the following: AEW LAUNCHES GLOBAL ONLINE SHOP FOR OFFICIAL APPAREL — Global.ShopAEW.com Debuts Today — May 5, 2021 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced the launc[...]
May 05 - AEW issued the following: AEW LAUNCHES GLOBAL ONLINE SHOP FOR OFFICIAL APPAREL — Global.ShopAEW.com Debuts Today — May 5, 2021 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced the launc[...]
May 05
Christian Cage Reveals What Doctors Told Him Prior To His In-Ring Return
During an interview with ET Canada’s Shakiel Mahjouri, AEW star Christian Cage revealed what the doctors told him prior to making his in-ring comeback: “So I went and got cleared on my ow[...]
May 05 - During an interview with ET Canada’s Shakiel Mahjouri, AEW star Christian Cage revealed what the doctors told him prior to making his in-ring comeback: “So I went and got cleared on my ow[...]
May 05
Drew McIntyre Comments On Wanting More Unscripted Promos In WWE
During a recent interview on Notsam Wrestling, Drew McIntyre discussed a number of topics, including WrestleMania 37 which forced a number of WWE Superstars to work off-script. On the WrestleMania 37[...]
May 05 - During a recent interview on Notsam Wrestling, Drew McIntyre discussed a number of topics, including WrestleMania 37 which forced a number of WWE Superstars to work off-script. On the WrestleMania 37[...]
May 05
Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Being A Shy Person
During an interview on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, WWE RAW women’s champion Rhea Ripley talked about noting being a very confident person. "My confidence isn’t huge in my[...]
May 05 - During an interview on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, WWE RAW women’s champion Rhea Ripley talked about noting being a very confident person. "My confidence isn’t huge in my[...]
May 05
WWE Reportedly Pushing Hard To Re-Sign Daniel Bryan To A New Contract
As previously reported, Daniel Bryan's contract with WWE has expired and he is currently a free agent. As you can imagine WWE is pushing hard to re-sign the former WWE Champion. Dave Meltzer of The [...]
May 05 - As previously reported, Daniel Bryan's contract with WWE has expired and he is currently a free agent. As you can imagine WWE is pushing hard to re-sign the former WWE Champion. Dave Meltzer of The [...]

May 05
Kurt Angle Names The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time
During the latest episode of ‘The Kurt Angle Show’ podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked who he would pick as the greatest professional wrestler. Here is what he said: "It is Bret Har[...]
May 05 - During the latest episode of ‘The Kurt Angle Show’ podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked who he would pick as the greatest professional wrestler. Here is what he said: "It is Bret Har[...]
May 05
Chris Jericho vs. Sting In AEW? - 'I Think It Would Work'
AEW star Chris Jericho recently was interviewed by New York Post, during which he talked about the possibility of a ‘Bat vs. Bat’ Dream Match against Sting in AEW. Here is what Jericho ha[...]
May 05 - AEW star Chris Jericho recently was interviewed by New York Post, during which he talked about the possibility of a ‘Bat vs. Bat’ Dream Match against Sting in AEW. Here is what Jericho ha[...]
May 05
Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - Blood & Guts Special
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT is set to be a big one with the company airing a Blood & Guts special from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW has announced the following lineup[...]
May 05 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT is set to be a big one with the company airing a Blood & Guts special from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW has announced the following lineup[...]
May 05
Triple H and Shawn Michaels Congratulate Newly Crowned NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions
WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels Congratulated new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions The Way on social media. During Tuesday's NXT main event, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell won[...]
May 05 - WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels Congratulated new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions The Way on social media. During Tuesday's NXT main event, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell won[...]
May 05
Daniel Bryan Reportedly No Longer Under WWE Contract
Daniel Bryan is no longer under contract with WWE, according to Fightful Select and The Wrestling Observer. On last Friday's SmackDown on FOX, Bryan was defeated by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reign[...]
May 05 - Daniel Bryan is no longer under contract with WWE, according to Fightful Select and The Wrestling Observer. On last Friday's SmackDown on FOX, Bryan was defeated by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reign[...]
May 04
Monday's WWE Raw Viewership Rebounds
Monday's WWE Raw’s audience and demo ratings were up this week. The 3-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.872 million viewers on the USA Network. This up from last week's 1.774 million viewers [...]
May 04 - Monday's WWE Raw’s audience and demo ratings were up this week. The 3-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.872 million viewers on the USA Network. This up from last week's 1.774 million viewers [...]
May 04
WWE Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View Date Revealed
The WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will return in 2021. PWInsider is reporting that the annual Extreme Rules event will take place Sunday, July 18 from the ThunderDome inside the Yuengling Center. T[...]
May 04 - The WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will return in 2021. PWInsider is reporting that the annual Extreme Rules event will take place Sunday, July 18 from the ThunderDome inside the Yuengling Center. T[...]
May 04
WWE Network Is Just 99p For Three Months In The United Kingdom
New subscribers of the WWE Network in the United Kingdom can take advantage of a great deal that is being offered by WWE. For a limited time only, WWE is offering three months of the WWE Network for [...]
May 04 - New subscribers of the WWE Network in the United Kingdom can take advantage of a great deal that is being offered by WWE. For a limited time only, WWE is offering three months of the WWE Network for [...]
May 04
116 Years Ago Today The First Ever World Heavyweight Champion In Pro Wrestling Was Crowned
George Hackenschmidt, the world Greco-Roman Wrestling champion, defeated Tom Jenkins, American heavyweight champion, 2-0 in a best of three falls match to become the World Catch-as-Catch-Can Heavyweig[...]
May 04 - George Hackenschmidt, the world Greco-Roman Wrestling champion, defeated Tom Jenkins, American heavyweight champion, 2-0 in a best of three falls match to become the World Catch-as-Catch-Can Heavyweig[...]
May 04
Miro To Speak On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite On TNT
All Elite Wrestling has announced that Miro will speak on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. He will speak after attacking his former tag team partner Kip Sabian on last week’s show. "Mi[...]
May 04 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that Miro will speak on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. He will speak after attacking his former tag team partner Kip Sabian on last week’s show. "Mi[...]
May 04
Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Has 'Too Much Of An Indie Feel To It'
During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about AEW. The WWE Hall Of Famer believes the product feels a little too indie. “If AEW knowingly and intentionally is wr[...]
May 04 - During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about AEW. The WWE Hall Of Famer believes the product feels a little too indie. “If AEW knowingly and intentionally is wr[...]
May 04
Chris Jericho Discusses His Backstage Role In AEW
On the most recent episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Chris Jericho commented on what his role is backstage in AEW: "I think I literally have a position, Senior Advisor to the CEO, I[...]
May 04 - On the most recent episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Chris Jericho commented on what his role is backstage in AEW: "I think I literally have a position, Senior Advisor to the CEO, I[...]
May 04
NXT Star Received Main Roster Call Up
During Monday's WWE Raw, an NXT star received his call up to the main roster. In a backstage segment with Adam Pearce, Mansoor signed a Raw contract, officially joining the red brand. Following the [...]
May 04 - During Monday's WWE Raw, an NXT star received his call up to the main roster. In a backstage segment with Adam Pearce, Mansoor signed a Raw contract, officially joining the red brand. Following the [...]
May 04
Original Plan For 2018 WWE Universal Title Match In Saudi Arabia Revealed
Former WWE creative writer Kazeem Famuyide revealed the original plan for the main event of the 2018 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. During the ‎Say Less With Kaz, Lowkey and Rosy podcast, Fam[...]
May 04 - Former WWE creative writer Kazeem Famuyide revealed the original plan for the main event of the 2018 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. During the ‎Say Less With Kaz, Lowkey and Rosy podcast, Fam[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π