Goldberg Files Two Image Trademarks

Goldberg has filed trademarks on the following images. pic.twitter.com/Haov4H2uLV

Thanks to Fightful for posting the images on Twitter.

IC 021. US 002 013 023 029 030 033 040 050. G & S: Bottle openers; Coasters, not of paper or textile; Coffee mugs; Coffee cups, tea cups and mugs; Cork screws; Drinking glasses; Insulating sleeve holder for beverage cups; Insulating sleeve holder for bottles; Insulating sleeve holders for beverage cans; Shot glasses; Glass statuettes; Leather coasters; Plastic coasters

IC 016. US 002 005 022 023 029 037 038 050. G & S: Stationery; Stickers; Bumper stickers; Coasters made of paper; Coasters of cardboard; Coasters of paper; Temporary tattoo transfers; Collectible printed trading cards; Magnetic bumper stickers; Paper mache statuettes; Printed posters; Printed sports trading cards

IC 009. US 021 023 026 036 038. G & S: Sunglasses; Mouse pads; Pre-recorded DVDs featuring professional wrestling, reality television, and sports entertainment personality; Prerecorded video cassettes featuring professional wrestling, reality television, and sports entertainment personality; Prerecorded video tapes featuring professional wrestling, reality television, and sports entertainment personality; Decorative magnets; Fridge magnets; Motorcycle helmets; Sports helmets IC 014. US 002 027 028 050. G & S: Jewelry; Jewelry and imitation jewelry; Watches, clocks, jewelry and imitation jewelry

Below is what the full description is for both the images being attempted to be trademarked.

Goldberg filed trademarks on a few images recently around April 28th. He filed a trademark for the tribal arm tattoo, and trademarked a skull image.

» More News From This Feed

How Long Will Tonight's Blood Guts Match Run For On AEW Dynamite?

AEW President Tony Khan was interviewed on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio today, in which he revealed some big news for the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view. During the interview, he note[...] May 05 - AEW President Tony Khan was interviewed on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio today, in which he revealed some big news for the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view. During the interview, he note[...]

Tony Khan Reveals Some Big News About The Upcoming Double or Nothing PPV

Some big news coming out of AEW President Tony Khan's interview on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio. AEW's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing will have a full capacity crowd on Sunday, May 30, 2[...] May 05 - Some big news coming out of AEW President Tony Khan's interview on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio. AEW's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing will have a full capacity crowd on Sunday, May 30, 2[...]

Backstage News On The Future Of R-K-Bro

If you're enjoying the newly formed team of Riddle and Randy Orton (R-K-Bro) then you're in for a treat. PWInsider is reporting WWE has plans to significantly push R-K-Bro who picked up their second [...] May 05 - If you're enjoying the newly formed team of Riddle and Randy Orton (R-K-Bro) then you're in for a treat. PWInsider is reporting WWE has plans to significantly push R-K-Bro who picked up their second [...]

Titus O’Neil Announced For Another Hall Of Fame

The Boys & Girls Clubs of America have announced that Titus O’Neil will be joining the Class of 2021 in their Alumni Hall of Fame. Check out the announcement below. Boys & Girls [...] May 05 - The Boys & Girls Clubs of America have announced that Titus O’Neil will be joining the Class of 2021 in their Alumni Hall of Fame. Check out the announcement below. Boys & Girls [...]

IMPACT Slammiversary 2021 Date Revealed

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 was announced recently to take place in July. In an update from PWInsider, the 2021 edition of the Slammiversary event will take place on July 17 from Nashville, T[...] May 05 - IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2021 was announced recently to take place in July. In an update from PWInsider, the 2021 edition of the Slammiversary event will take place on July 17 from Nashville, T[...]

Goldberg Files Two Image Trademarks

Goldberg filed trademarks on a few images recently around April 28th. He filed a trademark for the tribal arm tattoo, and trademarked a skull image. Below is what the full description is for both the[...] May 05 - Goldberg filed trademarks on a few images recently around April 28th. He filed a trademark for the tribal arm tattoo, and trademarked a skull image. Below is what the full description is for both the[...]

AEW Launches A New Online Global Shop For Official Apparel

AEW issued the following: AEW LAUNCHES GLOBAL ONLINE SHOP FOR OFFICIAL APPAREL — Global.ShopAEW.com Debuts Today — May 5, 2021 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced the launc[...] May 05 - AEW issued the following: AEW LAUNCHES GLOBAL ONLINE SHOP FOR OFFICIAL APPAREL — Global.ShopAEW.com Debuts Today — May 5, 2021 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced the launc[...]

Christian Cage Reveals What Doctors Told Him Prior To His In-Ring Return

During an interview with ET Canada’s Shakiel Mahjouri, AEW star Christian Cage revealed what the doctors told him prior to making his in-ring comeback: “So I went and got cleared on my ow[...] May 05 - During an interview with ET Canada’s Shakiel Mahjouri, AEW star Christian Cage revealed what the doctors told him prior to making his in-ring comeback: “So I went and got cleared on my ow[...]

Drew McIntyre Comments On Wanting More Unscripted Promos In WWE

During a recent interview on Notsam Wrestling, Drew McIntyre discussed a number of topics, including WrestleMania 37 which forced a number of WWE Superstars to work off-script. On the WrestleMania 37[...] May 05 - During a recent interview on Notsam Wrestling, Drew McIntyre discussed a number of topics, including WrestleMania 37 which forced a number of WWE Superstars to work off-script. On the WrestleMania 37[...]

Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Being A Shy Person

During an interview on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, WWE RAW women’s champion Rhea Ripley talked about noting being a very confident person. "My confidence isn’t huge in my[...] May 05 - During an interview on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, WWE RAW women’s champion Rhea Ripley talked about noting being a very confident person. "My confidence isn’t huge in my[...]

WWE Reportedly Pushing Hard To Re-Sign Daniel Bryan To A New Contract

As previously reported, Daniel Bryan's contract with WWE has expired and he is currently a free agent. As you can imagine WWE is pushing hard to re-sign the former WWE Champion. Dave Meltzer of The [...] May 05 - As previously reported, Daniel Bryan's contract with WWE has expired and he is currently a free agent. As you can imagine WWE is pushing hard to re-sign the former WWE Champion. Dave Meltzer of The [...]

Kurt Angle Names The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time

During the latest episode of ‘The Kurt Angle Show’ podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked who he would pick as the greatest professional wrestler. Here is what he said: "It is Bret Har[...] May 05 - During the latest episode of ‘The Kurt Angle Show’ podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked who he would pick as the greatest professional wrestler. Here is what he said: "It is Bret Har[...]

Chris Jericho vs. Sting In AEW? - 'I Think It Would Work'

AEW star Chris Jericho recently was interviewed by New York Post, during which he talked about the possibility of a ‘Bat vs. Bat’ Dream Match against Sting in AEW. Here is what Jericho ha[...] May 05 - AEW star Chris Jericho recently was interviewed by New York Post, during which he talked about the possibility of a ‘Bat vs. Bat’ Dream Match against Sting in AEW. Here is what Jericho ha[...]

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - Blood & Guts Special

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT is set to be a big one with the company airing a Blood & Guts special from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW has announced the following lineup[...] May 05 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT is set to be a big one with the company airing a Blood & Guts special from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. AEW has announced the following lineup[...]

Triple H and Shawn Michaels Congratulate Newly Crowned NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions

WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels Congratulated new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions The Way on social media. During Tuesday's NXT main event, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell won[...] May 05 - WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels Congratulated new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions The Way on social media. During Tuesday's NXT main event, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell won[...]

Daniel Bryan Reportedly No Longer Under WWE Contract

Daniel Bryan is no longer under contract with WWE, according to Fightful Select and The Wrestling Observer. On last Friday's SmackDown on FOX, Bryan was defeated by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reign[...] May 05 - Daniel Bryan is no longer under contract with WWE, according to Fightful Select and The Wrestling Observer. On last Friday's SmackDown on FOX, Bryan was defeated by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reign[...]

Monday's WWE Raw Viewership Rebounds

Monday's WWE Raw’s audience and demo ratings were up this week. The 3-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.872 million viewers on the USA Network. This up from last week's 1.774 million viewers [...] May 04 - Monday's WWE Raw’s audience and demo ratings were up this week. The 3-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.872 million viewers on the USA Network. This up from last week's 1.774 million viewers [...]

WWE Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View Date Revealed

The WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will return in 2021. PWInsider is reporting that the annual Extreme Rules event will take place Sunday, July 18 from the ThunderDome inside the Yuengling Center. T[...] May 04 - The WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will return in 2021. PWInsider is reporting that the annual Extreme Rules event will take place Sunday, July 18 from the ThunderDome inside the Yuengling Center. T[...]

WWE Network Is Just 99p For Three Months In The United Kingdom

New subscribers of the WWE Network in the United Kingdom can take advantage of a great deal that is being offered by WWE. For a limited time only, WWE is offering three months of the WWE Network for [...] May 04 - New subscribers of the WWE Network in the United Kingdom can take advantage of a great deal that is being offered by WWE. For a limited time only, WWE is offering three months of the WWE Network for [...]

116 Years Ago Today The First Ever World Heavyweight Champion In Pro Wrestling Was Crowned

George Hackenschmidt, the world Greco-Roman Wrestling champion, defeated Tom Jenkins, American heavyweight champion, 2-0 in a best of three falls match to become the World Catch-as-Catch-Can Heavyweig[...] May 04 - George Hackenschmidt, the world Greco-Roman Wrestling champion, defeated Tom Jenkins, American heavyweight champion, 2-0 in a best of three falls match to become the World Catch-as-Catch-Can Heavyweig[...]

Miro To Speak On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite On TNT

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Miro will speak on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. He will speak after attacking his former tag team partner Kip Sabian on last week’s show. "Mi[...] May 04 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that Miro will speak on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. He will speak after attacking his former tag team partner Kip Sabian on last week’s show. "Mi[...]

Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Has 'Too Much Of An Indie Feel To It'

During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about AEW. The WWE Hall Of Famer believes the product feels a little too indie. “If AEW knowingly and intentionally is wr[...] May 04 - During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about AEW. The WWE Hall Of Famer believes the product feels a little too indie. “If AEW knowingly and intentionally is wr[...]

Chris Jericho Discusses His Backstage Role In AEW

On the most recent episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Chris Jericho commented on what his role is backstage in AEW: "I think I literally have a position, Senior Advisor to the CEO, I[...] May 04 - On the most recent episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Chris Jericho commented on what his role is backstage in AEW: "I think I literally have a position, Senior Advisor to the CEO, I[...]

NXT Star Received Main Roster Call Up

During Monday's WWE Raw, an NXT star received his call up to the main roster. In a backstage segment with Adam Pearce, Mansoor signed a Raw contract, officially joining the red brand. Following the [...] May 04 - During Monday's WWE Raw, an NXT star received his call up to the main roster. In a backstage segment with Adam Pearce, Mansoor signed a Raw contract, officially joining the red brand. Following the [...]