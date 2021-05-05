AEW Launches A New Online Global Shop For Official Apparel

AEW issued the following:

AEW LAUNCHES GLOBAL ONLINE SHOP FOR OFFICIAL APPAREL — Global.ShopAEW.com Debuts Today —

May 5, 2021 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced the launch of its new online shop for official merchandise, Global.ShopAEW.com. Effective immediately, fans from 224 countries can order through the website to save up to 60 percent on shipping costs and reduce delivery time by up to 50 percent.

The online shop will offer more than 400 t-shirts for purchase, with additional items available soon. The apparel will ship directly from AEW’s global distribution warehouses in Toronto, Canada; Tijuana, Mexico; Barcelona, Spain; Riga, Latvia; Amakusa, Japan; and Victoria and Brisbane, Australia.

“We now have a world-class online shop to go with our world-class roster, and we’re thrilled to be able to share the hottest AEW merchandise with our fans around the globe,” said Dana Massie, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer of AEW.

For more information and to get started shopping, visit Global.ShopAEW.com

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, AEW is a new professional wrestling league headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Chris Jericho, Sting, Hangman Page, MJF, Darby Allin, Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker and Jon Moxley. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world-class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. The inaugural event under the AEW banner was the sold-out DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV in Las Vegas in May 2019.

AEW began airing its flagship show on TNT on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 8-10 p.m. ET. The weekly show, “AEW DYNAMITE,” attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. AEW’s multi platform content also includes “AEW DARK” and “AEW ELEVATION,” two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite,” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out @AEW (Twitter), @AllEliteWrestling (Instagram), / AllEliteWrestling (FB), AllEliteWrestling (YouTube).