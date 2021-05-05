Christian Cage Reveals What Doctors Told Him Prior To His In-Ring Return

During an interview with ET Canada’s Shakiel Mahjouri, AEW star Christian Cage revealed what the doctors told him prior to making his in-ring comeback:

“So I went and got cleared on my own, and then WWE sent me to specialists in Pittsburgh and I went to the specialists’ really in-depth five-hour testing for these concussions. I saw three or four different specialists, I went in the gym and I did a full 45-minute workout for them. It was very thorough.”

“Both the doctors said the same thing, particularly the doctor I saw in Pittsburgh after the test. He said ‘I need you to go in the ring, if you’re going to do this and not worry about getting concussed again, because if you have anxiety about it, if it’s present in your mind, if it’s what you’re thinking about that you’re going to get hurt when you get in there, then you’re making yourself more susceptible to it.'”

“‘You have to go in there with all the confidence in the world that you’re just as good as you’ve ever been. As far as all the tests go and all the conversations and everything we’ve done here – you’re at no greater risk than you were at any other point of your life of this happening again. Could it happen again? Sure, but you’re not at any greater risk.’ So that just gave me all the confidence I needed, and honestly, I haven’t even thought about it – not once.”

In his first pro-wrestling match in seven years, Christian Cage went up against Frankie Kazarian on AEW Dynamite who he defeated.