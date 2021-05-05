Drew McIntyre Comments On Wanting More Unscripted Promos In WWE

During a recent interview on Notsam Wrestling, Drew McIntyre discussed a number of topics, including WrestleMania 37 which forced a number of WWE Superstars to work off-script.

On the WrestleMania 37 weather delay:

"Everyone is passing me and I’m hearing we might be delayed. Everyone is passing me, giving me fist bumps and high fives, ‘You got this!’ and they don’t know we’re about to get delayed, but I do. Bobby doesn’t know either, so I’m the only one that’s aware we’re getting delayed. Finally, everyone is passed and I ask, ‘What the F is going on?’ Sure enough, we’re delayed. The staff is instantly like, ‘What do we do?’ We start getting plans together to buy time live on WrestleMania. Someone ran and grabbed me and was like, ‘Drew, we need you right now.’ We’re walking, I’m not really sure what is going on and then I see Lashley and MVP talking. They’re like, ‘Just go crash that.’ It hadn’t even crossed my mind that we’re live on WrestleMania. I was so in the moment, and Lashley was in the moment."

On wanting unscripted promos in WWE:

"I watched that 40 minutes back and I really enjoyed how real it felt. We can do a little more of that on the show, just going with what feels right and speaking from the heart. I really had to watch my swearing, but I really enjoyed it…..not swearing was probably the hardest part. I remember poor Sarah [Schreiber] was panicking. She did a great job and was very professional, but on the spot , people were worried. I was not worried whatsoever. I was instantly like, ‘Turn this way.’ We used to do promo class back in the day with Vince and sometimes he would do stuff on the show and change the finish just to see how they would react. think it’d be pretty cool if he brought that back."