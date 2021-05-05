WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!
RSS Feed

 

Kurt Angle Names The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 05, 2021

Kurt Angle Names The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time

During the latest episode of ‘The Kurt Angle Show’ podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked who he would pick as the greatest professional wrestler.

Here is what he said:

"It is Bret Hart because I believe that he’s the greatest wrestler of all time. I believe that with his in-ring performance, there’s nobody better.

I would say Shawn Michaels and Chris Benoit are close, even myself, but I still put Bret up there.

Don’t get me wrong, a Ric Flair needs to be up there too because he’s The Man. Ric was a great wrestler and could get people interested in the psychology of the match, but he was also very entertaining.He took a lot of crazy Ric Flair bumps, you knew what he was going to do and you wanted him to do it.

Bret Hart was just the best overall technician I have ever seen in my life.

I did contact Bret. I called him and said, ‘Hey, I want to wrestle you at WrestleMania 18, I think it would be a dream match. You won’t have to do any of the work, I’ll do all the bumping and selling.’ He immediately said no.

I understand now, later on in my career, I started losing a step and I didn’t like what I saw.

When you get older and you start slowing down, you can’t put on the performance that you did in your prime, you don’t want to do it anymore.

A lot of athletes have a lot of pride and I have a lot of pride and Bret does too.

He doesn’t want to wrestle Kurt Angle unless he can perform like he’s in his prime so I get why he said no."


>>> Jump To Comments

Get WNS News Notifications/Alerts!

Tags: #wwe #kurt angle
https://wrestlr.me/67997/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

May 05
Christian Cage Reveals What Doctors Told Him Prior To His In-Ring Return
During an interview with ET Canada’s Shakiel Mahjouri, AEW star Christian Cage revealed what the doctors told him prior to making his in-ring co[...]
May 05 - During an interview with ET Canada’s Shakiel Mahjouri, AEW star Christian Cage revealed what the doctors told him prior to making his in-ring co[...]
May 05
Drew McIntyre Comments On Wanting More Unscripted Promos In WWE
During a recent interview on Notsam Wrestling, Drew McIntyre discussed a number of topics, including WrestleMania 37 which forced a number of WWE Supe[...]
May 05 - During a recent interview on Notsam Wrestling, Drew McIntyre discussed a number of topics, including WrestleMania 37 which forced a number of WWE Supe[...]
May 05
Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Being A Shy Person
During an interview on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, WWE RAW women’s champion Rhea Ripley talked about noting being a very confid[...]
May 05 - During an interview on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, WWE RAW women’s champion Rhea Ripley talked about noting being a very confid[...]
May 05
WWE Reportedly Pushing Hard To Re-Sign Daniel Bryan To A New Contract
As previously reported, Daniel Bryan's contract with WWE has expired and he is currently a free agent. As you can imagine WWE is pushing hard to re-s[...]
May 05 - As previously reported, Daniel Bryan's contract with WWE has expired and he is currently a free agent. As you can imagine WWE is pushing hard to re-s[...]
May 05
Kurt Angle Names The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time
During the latest episode of ‘The Kurt Angle Show’ podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked who he would pick as the greatest professional[...]
May 05 - During the latest episode of ‘The Kurt Angle Show’ podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked who he would pick as the greatest professional[...]
May 05
Chris Jericho vs. Sting In AEW? - 'I Think It Would Work'
AEW star Chris Jericho recently was interviewed by New York Post, during which he talked about the possibility of a ‘Bat vs. Bat’ Dream Ma[...]
May 05 - AEW star Chris Jericho recently was interviewed by New York Post, during which he talked about the possibility of a ‘Bat vs. Bat’ Dream Ma[...]
May 05
Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - Blood & Guts Special
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT is set to be a big one with the company airing a Blood & Guts special from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville[...]
May 05 - Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT is set to be a big one with the company airing a Blood & Guts special from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville[...]
May 05
Triple H and Shawn Michaels Congratulate Newly Crowned NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions
WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels Congratulated new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions The Way on social media. During Tuesday's N[...]
May 05 - WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels Congratulated new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions The Way on social media. During Tuesday's N[...]
May 05
Daniel Bryan Reportedly No Longer Under WWE Contract
Daniel Bryan is no longer under contract with WWE, according to Fightful Select and The Wrestling Observer. On last Friday's SmackDown on FOX, Bryan [...]
May 05 - Daniel Bryan is no longer under contract with WWE, according to Fightful Select and The Wrestling Observer. On last Friday's SmackDown on FOX, Bryan [...]
May 04
Monday's WWE Raw Viewership Rebounds
Monday's WWE Raw’s audience and demo ratings were up this week. The 3-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.872 million viewers on the USA Networ[...]
May 04 - Monday's WWE Raw’s audience and demo ratings were up this week. The 3-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.872 million viewers on the USA Networ[...]
May 04
WWE Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View Date Revealed
The WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will return in 2021. PWInsider is reporting that the annual Extreme Rules event will take place Sunday, July 18 fr[...]
May 04 - The WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will return in 2021. PWInsider is reporting that the annual Extreme Rules event will take place Sunday, July 18 fr[...]

May 04
WWE Network Is Just 99p For Three Months In The United Kingdom
New subscribers of the WWE Network in the United Kingdom can take advantage of a great deal that is being offered by WWE. For a limited time only, WW[...]
May 04 - New subscribers of the WWE Network in the United Kingdom can take advantage of a great deal that is being offered by WWE. For a limited time only, WW[...]
May 04
116 Years Ago Today The First Ever World Heavyweight Champion In Pro Wrestling Was Crowned
George Hackenschmidt, the world Greco-Roman Wrestling champion, defeated Tom Jenkins, American heavyweight champion, 2-0 in a best of three falls matc[...]
May 04 - George Hackenschmidt, the world Greco-Roman Wrestling champion, defeated Tom Jenkins, American heavyweight champion, 2-0 in a best of three falls matc[...]
May 04
Miro To Speak On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite On TNT
All Elite Wrestling has announced that Miro will speak on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. He will speak after attacking his former tag team pa[...]
May 04 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that Miro will speak on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. He will speak after attacking his former tag team pa[...]
May 04
Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Has 'Too Much Of An Indie Feel To It'
During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about AEW. The WWE Hall Of Famer believes the product feels a little too indie[...]
May 04 - During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about AEW. The WWE Hall Of Famer believes the product feels a little too indie[...]
May 04
Chris Jericho Discusses His Backstage Role In AEW
On the most recent episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Chris Jericho commented on what his role is backstage in AEW: "I think I liter[...]
May 04 - On the most recent episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Chris Jericho commented on what his role is backstage in AEW: "I think I liter[...]
May 04
NXT Star Received Main Roster Call Up
During Monday's WWE Raw, an NXT star received his call up to the main roster. In a backstage segment with Adam Pearce, Mansoor signed a Raw contract,[...]
May 04 - During Monday's WWE Raw, an NXT star received his call up to the main roster. In a backstage segment with Adam Pearce, Mansoor signed a Raw contract,[...]
May 04
Original Plan For 2018 WWE Universal Title Match In Saudi Arabia Revealed
Former WWE creative writer Kazeem Famuyide revealed the original plan for the main event of the 2018 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. During the &l[...]
May 04 - Former WWE creative writer Kazeem Famuyide revealed the original plan for the main event of the 2018 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. During the &l[...]
May 04
NJPW Pulls A Number Of Wrestlers From Today's Event Due To COVID-19 Concerns
New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the company has pulled six wrestlers from today's Wrestling in Dontaku nigh[...]
May 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the company has pulled six wrestlers from today's Wrestling in Dontaku nigh[...]
May 04
Tessa Blanchard Is Reportedly Not Negotiating With AEW
Since leaving IMPACT Wrestling there has been much speculation and rumor regarding the future of Tessa Blanchard in pro-wrestling. A number of rumors[...]
May 04 - Since leaving IMPACT Wrestling there has been much speculation and rumor regarding the future of Tessa Blanchard in pro-wrestling. A number of rumors[...]
May 04
WWE Releases Full Version Of Roman Reigns New Theme Song
On last Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns debuted a new theme song, titled "Head of The Table". WWE Music has now re[...]
May 04 - On last Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns debuted a new theme song, titled "Head of The Table". WWE Music has now re[...]
May 04
AEW Dark Lineup Announced For Tonight
AEW returns tonight with their YouTube show AEW Dark. The following matches will take place: - Serpentico vs. PAC - Lance Archer vs. Luther - The [...]
May 04 - AEW returns tonight with their YouTube show AEW Dark. The following matches will take place: - Serpentico vs. PAC - Lance Archer vs. Luther - The [...]
May 04
NWA Announces Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Powerrr Surge
National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of Power Surge, airing at 6PM ET on FITE TV. - Thunder Ro[...]
May 04 - National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of Power Surge, airing at 6PM ET on FITE TV. - Thunder Ro[...]
May 04
WWE NXT Preview For Tonight - Finn Balor Set To Return
Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on USA Network will see the much-anticipated return of Finn Balor. Balor as not been seen on WWE television since los[...]
May 04 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on USA Network will see the much-anticipated return of Finn Balor. Balor as not been seen on WWE television since los[...]
May 04
Chelsea Green Recently Underwent Surgery On Her Arm
Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green revealed on Instagram, that she recently underwent surgery to get the metal plate from her arm removed. Green suff[...]
May 04 - Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green revealed on Instagram, that she recently underwent surgery to get the metal plate from her arm removed. Green suff[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π