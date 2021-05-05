Kurt Angle Names The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time

During the latest episode of ‘The Kurt Angle Show’ podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked who he would pick as the greatest professional wrestler.

Here is what he said:

"It is Bret Hart because I believe that he’s the greatest wrestler of all time. I believe that with his in-ring performance, there’s nobody better.

I would say Shawn Michaels and Chris Benoit are close, even myself, but I still put Bret up there.

Don’t get me wrong, a Ric Flair needs to be up there too because he’s The Man. Ric was a great wrestler and could get people interested in the psychology of the match, but he was also very entertaining.He took a lot of crazy Ric Flair bumps, you knew what he was going to do and you wanted him to do it.

Bret Hart was just the best overall technician I have ever seen in my life.

I did contact Bret. I called him and said, ‘Hey, I want to wrestle you at WrestleMania 18, I think it would be a dream match. You won’t have to do any of the work, I’ll do all the bumping and selling.’ He immediately said no.

I understand now, later on in my career, I started losing a step and I didn’t like what I saw.

When you get older and you start slowing down, you can’t put on the performance that you did in your prime, you don’t want to do it anymore.

A lot of athletes have a lot of pride and I have a lot of pride and Bret does too.

He doesn’t want to wrestle Kurt Angle unless he can perform like he’s in his prime so I get why he said no."