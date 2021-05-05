Chris Jericho vs. Sting In AEW? - 'I Think It Would Work'
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 05, 2021
AEW star Chris Jericho recently was
interviewed by New York Post, during which he talked about the possibility of a ‘Bat vs. Bat’ Dream Match against Sting in AEW.
Here is what Jericho had to say about the possibility of such a match:
"Painmaker versus Sting, kind of my alter ego, bat versus bat. It’s all there. Once again, it’s always based on the story.
So Jericho versus Sting for a one-time dream match, I think it would work.
I don’t want it to be like WCW in ’96 where it’s Piper versus Hogan, Piper versus Savage where it’s just kind of like the same thing.
I think Painmaker versus Sting, some kind of a match where the bats are involved, I think that would draw.
So the answer would be yes, I’d love to do it.
Once again, if the story is right I think the pieces are right there."
May 04 Monday's WWE Raw Viewership Rebounds Monday's WWE Raw’s audience and demo ratings were up this week. The 3-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.872 million viewers on the USA Networ[...]
May 04 NXT Star Received Main Roster Call Up During Monday's WWE Raw, an NXT star received his call up to the main roster. In a backstage segment with Adam Pearce, Mansoor signed a Raw contract,[...]
May 04 AEW Dark Lineup Announced For Tonight AEW returns tonight with their YouTube show AEW Dark. The following matches will take place: - Serpentico vs. PAC - Lance Archer vs. Luther - The [...]
