Chris Jericho vs. Sting In AEW? - 'I Think It Would Work'

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 05, 2021

AEW star Chris Jericho recently was interviewed by New York Post, during which he talked about the possibility of a ‘Bat vs. Bat’ Dream Match against Sting in AEW.

Here is what Jericho had to say about the possibility of such a match:

"Painmaker versus Sting, kind of my alter ego, bat versus bat. It’s all there. Once again, it’s always based on the story.

So Jericho versus Sting for a one-time dream match, I think it would work.

I don’t want it to be like WCW in ’96 where it’s Piper versus Hogan, Piper versus Savage where it’s just kind of like the same thing.

I think Painmaker versus Sting, some kind of a match where the bats are involved, I think that would draw.

So the answer would be yes, I’d love to do it.

Once again, if the story is right I think the pieces are right there."