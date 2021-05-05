Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - Blood & Guts Special

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
May 05
May 05 - During an interview on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, WWE RAW women’s champion Rhea Ripley talked about noting being a very confident person. "My confidence isn’t huge in my[...]
May 05 - As previously reported, Daniel Bryan's contract with WWE has expired and he is currently a free agent. As you can imagine WWE is pushing hard to re-sign the former WWE Champion. Dave Meltzer of The [...]
May 05 - AEW star Chris Jericho recently was interviewed by New York Post, during which he talked about the possibility of a ‘Bat vs. Bat’ Dream Match against Sting in AEW. Here is what Jericho ha[...]
May 05 - WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels Congratulated new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions The Way on social media. During Tuesday's NXT main event, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell won[...]
May 05 - Daniel Bryan is no longer under contract with WWE, according to Fightful Select and The Wrestling Observer. On last Friday's SmackDown on FOX, Bryan was defeated by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reign[...]
May 04
May 04 - Monday's WWE Raw’s audience and demo ratings were up this week. The 3-hour broadcast drew an average of 1.872 million viewers on the USA Network. This up from last week's 1.774 million viewers [...]
May 04
May 04 - The WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will return in 2021. PWInsider is reporting that the annual Extreme Rules event will take place Sunday, July 18 from the ThunderDome inside the Yuengling Center. T[...]
May 04 - New subscribers of the WWE Network in the United Kingdom can take advantage of a great deal that is being offered by WWE. For a limited time only, WWE is offering three months of the WWE Network for [...]
May 04 - George Hackenschmidt, the world Greco-Roman Wrestling champion, defeated Tom Jenkins, American heavyweight champion, 2-0 in a best of three falls match to become the World Catch-as-Catch-Can Heavyweig[...]
May 04 - During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about AEW. The WWE Hall Of Famer believes the product feels a little too indie. “If AEW knowingly and intentionally is wr[...]
May 04 - On the most recent episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Chris Jericho commented on what his role is backstage in AEW: "I think I literally have a position, Senior Advisor to the CEO, I[...]
May 04
May 04 - During Monday's WWE Raw, an NXT star received his call up to the main roster. In a backstage segment with Adam Pearce, Mansoor signed a Raw contract, officially joining the red brand. Following the [...]
May 04 - Former WWE creative writer Kazeem Famuyide revealed the original plan for the main event of the 2018 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. During the Say Less With Kaz, Lowkey and Rosy podcast, Fam[...]
May 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the company has pulled six wrestlers from today's Wrestling in Dontaku night two event due to safety protocols for COVID-19.
[...]
May 04 - Since leaving IMPACT Wrestling there has been much speculation and rumor regarding the future of Tessa Blanchard in pro-wrestling. A number of rumors suggest she has been in talks with All Elite Wres[...]
May 04 - On last Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns debuted a new theme song, titled "Head of The Table". WWE Music has now released the theme song for listening on YouTube. T[...]
May 04
May 04 - AEW returns tonight with their YouTube show AEW Dark. The following matches will take place: - Serpentico vs. PAC - Lance Archer vs. Luther - The Bunny vs. Leila Grey - Powerhouse Hobbs & Ric[...]
May 04 - National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of Power Surge, airing at 6PM ET on FITE TV. - Thunder Rosa will address her future and Kamille. - Trevor [...]
May 04 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on USA Network will see the much-anticipated return of Finn Balor. Balor as not been seen on WWE television since losing the NXT Title to Karrion Kross at the NX[...]
May 04
Chelsea Green Recently Underwent Surgery On Her Arm Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green revealed on Instagram, that she recently underwent surgery to get the metal plate from her arm removed. Green suffered a broken arm during her SmackDown debut match[...]
May 04 - Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green revealed on Instagram, that she recently underwent surgery to get the metal plate from her arm removed. Green suffered a broken arm during her SmackDown debut match[...]
May 04
WWE Backstage Interviewer Welcomes Baby Girl Newly signed WWE backstage interviewer, Kevin Patrick missed this week’s Raw with Kayla Braxton filling. The reason for his absence is because Patrick and his wife welcomed a baby girl on Monday[...]
May 04 - Newly signed WWE backstage interviewer, Kevin Patrick missed this week’s Raw with Kayla Braxton filling. The reason for his absence is because Patrick and his wife welcomed a baby girl on Monday[...]