Triple H and Shawn Michaels Congratulate Newly Crowned NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 05, 2021
WWE Hall of Famers Triple H and Shawn Michaels Congratulated new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions The Way on social media.
During Tuesday's NXT main event, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles by defeating Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in a Street Fight.
Triple H:
“Broken tables, snapped ladders, fire extinguishers, one HELL OF A STREET FIGHT and NEW #WWENXT Women’s Tag Team Champions!!! @indi_hartwell @CandiceLeRae #Congrats #ThePoint #WeAreNXT @WWENXT"
Shawn Michaels:
“Well both of those teams put on a FIGHT! Congratulations to the #NEW #WWENXT Women’s Tag Team champions!!!"
