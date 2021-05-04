Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

The event last year was branded 'The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.'

PWInsider is reporting that the annual Extreme Rules event will take place Sunday, July 18 from the ThunderDome inside the Yuengling Center.

The WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will return in 2021.

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 04, 2021

» More News From This Feed

WWE Extreme Rules Pay-Per-View Date Revealed

The WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will return in 2021. PWInsider is reporting that the annual Extreme Rules event will take place Sunday, July 18 fr[...] May 04 - The WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will return in 2021. PWInsider is reporting that the annual Extreme Rules event will take place Sunday, July 18 fr[...]

WWE Network Is Just 99p For Three Months In The United Kingdom

New subscribers of the WWE Network in the United Kingdom can take advantage of a great deal that is being offered by WWE. For a limited time only, WW[...] May 04 - New subscribers of the WWE Network in the United Kingdom can take advantage of a great deal that is being offered by WWE. For a limited time only, WW[...]

116 Years Ago Today The First Ever World Heavyweight Champion In Pro Wrestling Was Crowned

George Hackenschmidt, the world Greco-Roman Wrestling champion, defeated Tom Jenkins, American heavyweight champion, 2-0 in a best of three falls matc[...] May 04 - George Hackenschmidt, the world Greco-Roman Wrestling champion, defeated Tom Jenkins, American heavyweight champion, 2-0 in a best of three falls matc[...]

Miro To Speak On Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite On TNT

All Elite Wrestling has announced that Miro will speak on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. He will speak after attacking his former tag team pa[...] May 04 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that Miro will speak on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. He will speak after attacking his former tag team pa[...]

Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Has 'Too Much Of An Indie Feel To It'

During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about AEW. The WWE Hall Of Famer believes the product feels a little too indie[...] May 04 - During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about AEW. The WWE Hall Of Famer believes the product feels a little too indie[...]

Chris Jericho Discusses His Backstage Role In AEW

On the most recent episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Chris Jericho commented on what his role is backstage in AEW: "I think I liter[...] May 04 - On the most recent episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Chris Jericho commented on what his role is backstage in AEW: "I think I liter[...]

NXT Star Received Main Roster Call Up

During Monday's WWE Raw, an NXT star received his call up to the main roster. In a backstage segment with Adam Pearce, Mansoor signed a Raw contract,[...] May 04 - During Monday's WWE Raw, an NXT star received his call up to the main roster. In a backstage segment with Adam Pearce, Mansoor signed a Raw contract,[...]

Original Plan For 2018 WWE Universal Title Match In Saudi Arabia Revealed

Former WWE creative writer Kazeem Famuyide revealed the original plan for the main event of the 2018 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. During the &l[...] May 04 - Former WWE creative writer Kazeem Famuyide revealed the original plan for the main event of the 2018 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. During the &l[...]

NJPW Pulls A Number Of Wrestlers From Today's Event Due To COVID-19 Concerns

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the company has pulled six wrestlers from today's Wrestling in Dontaku nigh[...] May 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the company has pulled six wrestlers from today's Wrestling in Dontaku nigh[...]

Tessa Blanchard Is Reportedly Not Negotiating With AEW

Since leaving IMPACT Wrestling there has been much speculation and rumor regarding the future of Tessa Blanchard in pro-wrestling. A number of rumors[...] May 04 - Since leaving IMPACT Wrestling there has been much speculation and rumor regarding the future of Tessa Blanchard in pro-wrestling. A number of rumors[...]

WWE Releases Full Version Of Roman Reigns New Theme Song

On last Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns debuted a new theme song, titled "Head of The Table". WWE Music has now re[...] May 04 - On last Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns debuted a new theme song, titled "Head of The Table". WWE Music has now re[...]

AEW Dark Lineup Announced For Tonight

AEW returns tonight with their YouTube show AEW Dark. The following matches will take place: - Serpentico vs. PAC - Lance Archer vs. Luther - The [...] May 04 - AEW returns tonight with their YouTube show AEW Dark. The following matches will take place: - Serpentico vs. PAC - Lance Archer vs. Luther - The [...]

NWA Announces Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Powerrr Surge

National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of Power Surge, airing at 6PM ET on FITE TV. - Thunder Ro[...] May 04 - National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of Power Surge, airing at 6PM ET on FITE TV. - Thunder Ro[...]

WWE NXT Preview For Tonight - Finn Balor Set To Return

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on USA Network will see the much-anticipated return of Finn Balor. Balor as not been seen on WWE television since los[...] May 04 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on USA Network will see the much-anticipated return of Finn Balor. Balor as not been seen on WWE television since los[...]

Chelsea Green Recently Underwent Surgery On Her Arm

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green revealed on Instagram, that she recently underwent surgery to get the metal plate from her arm removed. Green suff[...] May 04 - Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green revealed on Instagram, that she recently underwent surgery to get the metal plate from her arm removed. Green suff[...]

WWE Backstage Interviewer Welcomes Baby Girl

Newly signed WWE backstage interviewer, Kevin Patrick missed this week’s Raw with Kayla Braxton filling. The reason for his absence is because P[...] May 04 - Newly signed WWE backstage interviewer, Kevin Patrick missed this week’s Raw with Kayla Braxton filling. The reason for his absence is because P[...]

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal Is Back

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is back! Mahal returned to the ring during the WWE Main Event tapings where he went up against Jeff Hardy. Mahal is [...] May 04 - Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is back! Mahal returned to the ring during the WWE Main Event tapings where he went up against Jeff Hardy. Mahal is [...]

Eva Marie Set To Return To WWE Television

Eva Marie is returning to WWE Television very soon. During tonight's Monday Night RAW on USA Network, it was confirmed Maria would be returning with [...] May 03 - Eva Marie is returning to WWE Television very soon. During tonight's Monday Night RAW on USA Network, it was confirmed Maria would be returning with [...]

WWE RAW Women’s Title Match Announced For WrestleMania Backlash

Rhea Ripley will defend the RAW Women’s Title against Asuka and Charlotte Flair at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on Sunday, Ma[...] May 03 - Rhea Ripley will defend the RAW Women’s Title against Asuka and Charlotte Flair at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on Sunday, Ma[...]

Drew McIntyre Discusses Being Fired By WWE In 2014

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was interviewed on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast to promote his upcoming book, "A Chosen Destiny: My Story." During[...] May 03 - Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was interviewed on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast to promote his upcoming book, "A Chosen Destiny: My Story." During[...]

Former WWE Superstar Steve Cutler Reveals All On The Jaxson Ryker Controversy

In 2020, WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons was involved in some controversy. The team portrayed themselves as American patriots, with [...] May 03 - In 2020, WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons was involved in some controversy. The team portrayed themselves as American patriots, with [...]

Chris Jericho Thinks Vince McMahon May Be Second-Guessing His Broken Skull Interview

During an interview with Scott Fishman at TV Insider, Jericho was asked if he thinks his appearance on WWE Network’s Broken Skull Sessions will [...] May 03 - During an interview with Scott Fishman at TV Insider, Jericho was asked if he thinks his appearance on WWE Network’s Broken Skull Sessions will [...]

Braun Strowman Revels He Enjoys 'Chaotic' Monday Night Raw Events

During a recent interview with Graham Mathews of Bleacher Report, Braun Strowman explained why he enjoys the "chaotic" nature of Monday Night Raw. Wh[...] May 03 - During a recent interview with Graham Mathews of Bleacher Report, Braun Strowman explained why he enjoys the "chaotic" nature of Monday Night Raw. Wh[...]

Kevin Owens Wished He Took Time To Enjoy His First WWE Universal Title Run

Kevin Owens has revealed that he wished he took more time to enjoy his first run as WWE Universal Champion. In an interview with TalkSPORT, he also ta[...] May 03 - Kevin Owens has revealed that he wished he took more time to enjoy his first run as WWE Universal Champion. In an interview with TalkSPORT, he also ta[...]