Chris Jericho Discusses His Backstage Role In AEW

On the most recent episode of Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Chris Jericho commented on what his role is backstage in AEW:

"I think I literally have a position, Senior Advisor to the CEO, I’m not kidding. There was a time with EVPs and everything, I was like, ‘I don’t want to have anything to do with it’. These guys are doing a lot of work at the beginning with finding sponsors, going to Cracker Barrel, helping book towns, doing all this stuff. I didn’t want anything to do with that. On the creative side of things, I worry about Chris Jericho’s storyline first and foremost, I don’t know if I have a lot of say. Obviously, Tony [Khan] is the boss and that’s one thing that has really grown and I knew it from the start. A lot of guys thought, ‘Oh, we’re a big committee and team’. No, there needs to be one boss and that’s Tony Khan. Then you file down from there. If Tony looks at a certain section and asks my advice or opinion, I’ll give my feedback. An advisor is a great way to explain what I do for AEW. Not just for Tony Khan, but for a lot of guys."