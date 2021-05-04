NXT Star Received Main Roster Call Up
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 04, 2021
During Monday's WWE Raw, an NXT star received his call up to the main roster.
In a backstage segment with Adam Pearce, Mansoor signed a Raw contract, officially joining the red brand.
Following the contract signing, Sheamus interrupted and challenged Mansoor to a nontitle match later in the show.
