Original Plan For 2018 WWE Universal Title Match In Saudi Arabia Revealed

"There was one time where we all thought a match was going — this was — man, f**k it, I’m not working there anymore. It was in Saudi (Crown Jewel 2018) and Braun was supposed to beat Brock. This is right after Roman announced he had cancer, right? So, Brock and Braun were supposed to fight for the world title and we had a whole Monday Night Raw written with Braun Strowman as champion and then sike, Brock Lesnar wins and then as soon as Brock wins, we all had to go back into the office, rewrite the whole show and I just thought it was some s**t where it’s just like oh, they’re just kind of keeping us on the DL (down low), whatever but I didn’t know they could change like (that)."
The Beast hits The Monster Among Men with multiple F-5s in a brutal showdown for the vacant Universal Championship: Courtesy of WWE Network.
NXT Star Received Main Roster Call Up During Monday's WWE Raw, an NXT star received his call up to the main roster. In a backstage segment with Adam Pearce, Mansoor signed a Raw contract, officially joining the red brand. Following the [...]
May 04 - Former WWE creative writer Kazeem Famuyide revealed the original plan for the main event of the 2018 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. During the Say Less With Kaz, Lowkey and Rosy podcast, Fam[...]
May 04 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the company has pulled six wrestlers from today's Wrestling in Dontaku night two event due to safety protocols for COVID-19.
May 04 - Since leaving IMPACT Wrestling there has been much speculation and rumor regarding the future of Tessa Blanchard in pro-wrestling. A number of rumors suggest she has been in talks with All Elite Wres[...]
May 04 - On last Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns debuted a new theme song, titled "Head of The Table". WWE Music has now released the theme song for listening on YouTube. T[...]
AEW Dark Lineup Announced For Tonight AEW returns tonight with their YouTube show AEW Dark. The following matches will take place: - Serpentico vs. PAC - Lance Archer vs. Luther - The Bunny vs. Leila Grey - Powerhouse Hobbs & Ric[...]
May 04 - National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of Power Surge, airing at 6PM ET on FITE TV. - Thunder Rosa will address her future and Kamille. - Trevor [...]
May 04 - Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on USA Network will see the much-anticipated return of Finn Balor. Balor as not been seen on WWE television since losing the NXT Title to Karrion Kross at the NX[...]
Chelsea Green Recently Underwent Surgery On Her Arm Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green revealed on Instagram, that she recently underwent surgery to get the metal plate from her arm removed. Green suffered a broken arm during her SmackDown debut match[...]
WWE Backstage Interviewer Welcomes Baby Girl Newly signed WWE backstage interviewer, Kevin Patrick missed this week’s Raw with Kayla Braxton filling. The reason for his absence is because Patrick and his wife welcomed a baby girl on Monday[...]
Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal Is Back Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal is back! Mahal returned to the ring during the WWE Main Event tapings where he went up against Jeff Hardy. Mahal is now aligned with the tag team Indus Sher (Rinku Si[...]
Eva Marie Set To Return To WWE Television Eva Marie is returning to WWE Television very soon. During tonight's Monday Night RAW on USA Network, it was confirmed Maria would be returning with a vignette airing showing Eva Marie in front of a [...]
May 03 - Rhea Ripley will defend the RAW Women’s Title against Asuka and Charlotte Flair at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view on Sunday, May 16. WWE.com: At WrestleMania Backlash, new R[...]
Drew McIntyre Discusses Being Fired By WWE In 2014 Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was interviewed on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast to promote his upcoming book, "A Chosen Destiny: My Story." During the interview he talked about his first run in WW[...]
May 03 - In 2020, WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons was involved in some controversy. The team portrayed themselves as American patriots, with Ryker and Steve Cutler highlighting their services[...]
May 03 - During an interview with Scott Fishman at TV Insider, Jericho was asked if he thinks his appearance on WWE Network’s Broken Skull Sessions will lead to further working relationships between WWE [...]
May 03 - During a recent interview with Graham Mathews of Bleacher Report, Braun Strowman explained why he enjoys the "chaotic" nature of Monday Night Raw. Why he enjoys being a part of the Monday Night Raw r[...]
May 03 - Kevin Owens has revealed that he wished he took more time to enjoy his first run as WWE Universal Champion. In an interview with TalkSPORT, he also talked about losing his title to Goldberg and people[...]
May 03 - During a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, AEW star Sammy Guevara discussed his feud with Matt Hardy and being labeled a dangerous performer. Sammy Guevara on how the golf cart spot with [...]
May 03 - Standing over 4 feet tall, a WWE superfan by the name of TheKalClash has recreated the much loved SmackDown Fist set in his basement. The creator notes that the "F is mountable upon the WWE logo and [...]
Update On Kip Sabian’s Injury Status On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Miro attacked his former tag-team partner in Kip Sabian. Sabian tweeted this past weekend that he would be requiring surgery. In an update, Fightful is reporting[...]
May 03 - During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho discussed AEW creating its own stars and how current TNT Champion Darby Allin is a good example of that. “We’ve made Darby Al[...]
May 03 - Daniel Bryan has had his Superstar profile moved to the “alumni” section of the WWE.com roster page after his loss to Roman Reigns on SmackDown which left him now unable to appear on the b[...]
May 03 - AEW has announced two more matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Orange Cassidy will go up against VSK while the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten) will take on Chaos Project. Bel[...]
The Rock Receives Second COVID-19 Vaccine The Rock revealed on his Instagram that he received the second COVID-19 vaccine shot. In his posting he thanked the frontline healthcare workers across the world for their work. "Round 2. Full tilt. [...]
