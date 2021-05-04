Original Plan For 2018 WWE Universal Title Match In Saudi Arabia Revealed

Former WWE creative writer Kazeem Famuyide revealed the original plan for the main event of the 2018 Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

During the ‎Say Less With Kaz, Lowkey and Rosy podcast, Famyyide noted that Braun Strowman was originally planned to win the Universal Title.

"There was one time where we all thought a match was going — this was — man, f**k it, I’m not working there anymore. It was in Saudi (Crown Jewel 2018) and Braun was supposed to beat Brock. This is right after Roman announced he had cancer, right? So, Brock and Braun were supposed to fight for the world title and we had a whole Monday Night Raw written with Braun Strowman as champion and then sike, Brock Lesnar wins and then as soon as Brock wins, we all had to go back into the office, rewrite the whole show and I just thought it was some s**t where it’s just like oh, they’re just kind of keeping us on the DL (down low), whatever but I didn’t know they could change like (that)."

The Beast hits The Monster Among Men with multiple F-5s in a brutal showdown for the vacant Universal Championship: Courtesy of WWE Network.