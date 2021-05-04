NJPW Pulls A Number Of Wrestlers From Today's Event Due To COVID-19 Concerns

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the company has pulled six wrestlers from today's Wrestling in Dontaku night two event due to safety protocols for COVID-19.

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

One wrestler who was scheduled to appear on today’s Wrestling Dontaku Day 2 card presented with a fever on the morning of the event. This individual is currently undergoing thorough examination and PCR and antibody testing. In addition, another wrestler who has been a part of events since May 1 in Beppu and has since also presented with a fever is also undergoing evaluation.

In an abundance of caution, neither participated in today’s event, and any wrestler who competed with them on recent cards were also removed from the event.

After careful consultation with New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s medical committee, and in accordance with government rules and procedures, the decision was made to proceed with the day’s event with the following changes made.

2nd Match

Kazuchika Okada & SHO vs Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Master Wato & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi

4th Match

Master Wato, Ryusuke taguchi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Dick Togo, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, EVIL & Jay White

Ryusuke Taguchi, Toru Yano & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Dick Togo, EVIL & Jay White

5th Match

El Desperado vs YOH

This match was removed from the card.

Every wrestler and staff member involved in the day’s event was in full health.

New Japan Pro-Wresting continues to take every step possible to protect wrestlers, staff and fans during the pandemic. All NJPW wrestlers are subject to regular testing, and masks are compulsory during training and backstage. Further, wrestlers keep outside interactions to the barest minimum, with packaged food provided at venues. Find out more about our COVID event policy here.

We deeply apologise for any inconvenience or concern caused.