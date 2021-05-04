Tessa Blanchard Is Reportedly Not Negotiating With AEW

Since leaving IMPACT Wrestling there has been much speculation and rumor regarding the future of Tessa Blanchard in pro-wrestling.

A number of rumors suggest she has been in talks with All Elite Wrestling, but that doesn't appear to be the case.

During the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed there is no negotiating going on between AEW and Blanchard.

"I do have to make mention before we go that AEW is not negotiating with Tessa Blanchard. I know people keep asking me about this, and in fact there is nothing to it, so that’s the deal."

