Former WWE Superstar Steve Cutler Reveals All On The Jaxson Ryker Controversy

In 2020, WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons was involved in some controversy.

The team portrayed themselves as American patriots, with Ryker and Steve Cutler highlighting their services in the marines. The team was however short-lived after a controversial tweet by Ryker supporting President Donald Trump in the middle of the Black Lives Matter movement and the George Floyd protests led to backlash from backstage, social media and the WWE universe

The Forgotten Sons were then taken off television as a result. Cutler & Blake have both been released from WWE, Ryker is still with WWE and now teams with Elias on RAW.

Steve Cutler was recently interviewed by Fightful about what went down after the controversy.

“We reached out to the office and went to the Performance Center where SmackDown was taping at the time, so was RAW. So Wesley Blake & I went in the next day because Ryker was living in North Carolina at this time, he moved out of Florida around this time. Blake & I went in sat down with Mark Carrano, and he said hey you guys are good, don’t worry about it, everything’s going to be fine, just give it a week. It’ll blow over.

We were like okay, but we’ve seen this before. We know the way the company works, and we’re just getting the smoke blown up on us.

Everybody reached out and talked to us. Big E, Kofi Kingston, we just sat and talked. They told us you guys are fine, it’s just the way things are type of thing. It’s a sh*tty situation, cause it’s a different time in the world and it’s just sh*tty because we didn’t do anything, and we don’t want to be involved with it because it’s not our business.

It’s our business to care for one another, but just keep your words to yourself at this time. Just stick to wrestling in that aspect, you’re allowed to have your opinion, then I think what was worse than the tweet was what resurfaced afterwards. That’s Ryker’s business, not ours.

That’s when we were like listen this is how we distance ourselves, this is how we feel, this is us. Especially me in general I wanted to distance myself as quick as possible because that’s not how I think.”