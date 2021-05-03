Chris Jericho Thinks Vince McMahon May Be Second-Guessing His Broken Skull Interview

During an interview with Scott Fishman at TV Insider, Jericho was asked if he thinks his appearance on WWE Network’s Broken Skull Sessions will lead to further working relationships between WWE and AEW.

Here is what he said:

“It was lightning in a bottle sort of thing with [respective company heads] Vince McMahon and Tony Khan giving their approval. I think it was also well-timed. The Peacock relationship with WWE was just starting. They wanted something huge out of the gate. It was perfect for us considering AEW had its first unopposed show [without NXT]. Once that big Dynamite rating came in though, I think Vince may have had a little bit of second-guessing. Would they do it again? Maybe. I don’t know if you can find anyone with respect and goodwill on both sides that would allow that. If they don’t do it again, it was one of the coolest moments in wrestling history.”

The Texas Rattlesnake and The Ayatollah of Rock ’n’ Rolla recall some of their more lighthearted moments together in this bonus scene from the newest episode of Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions.