Braun Strowman Revels He Enjoys 'Chaotic' Monday Night Raw Events

During a recent interview with Graham Mathews of Bleacher Report, Braun Strowman explained why he enjoys the "chaotic" nature of Monday Night Raw.

Why he enjoys being a part of the Monday Night Raw roster:

"It’s been a little chaotic because everything’s been all over [the place], and people get sick and things change last minute,” said Strowman. “And part of me enjoys that, I’m not going to lie... This past Monday was a prime example. Everything was crazy because people got hurt, people were sick and stuff changes. All of a sudden, you’re in three matches in an hour and 10 minutes’ worth of a three-hour show. You’re freaking out, but when you get out there and get it done and hit a home run, it’s such a satisfying feeling.”

Why he believes Raw is struggling to draw viewers in:

“It’s a tough time right now,” said Strowman. “With how technologically advanced, everybody is and the media and stuff like that,” Strowman said. “It’s a challenge for everything that’s on television to try to draw live viewership. I’ll be honest, I haven’t even had cable in my house in the last decade. I keep up with our shows via our apps and social media... I think we’re doing a good job with everything that’s out there in the world, with everything at everyone’s fingertips. I think we constantly go above and beyond to do everything we can to keep our viewers entertained and to draw in new viewers and demographics.”

On entering the WWE Championship picture again:

“I was in the title picture all of last year,” said Strowman “Sometimes fans are fickle, and it’s hard to keep them happy. One minute, they wanted you to be champ. And the next minute, they hate you and don’t want you to be champ. I was thinking of something: ‘How can I stay relevant and do something to better our show and help our product without being in the title picture?’... I feel like everybody always wants to be champ. Everybody wants to be in the title picture. Not always is that what’s best for our show. You have to take a step down and figure out how to fill in the gaps that need to be filled to make our product full, and that’s what I felt like I needed to do at that point.”