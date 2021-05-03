New Matches Announced For Tonight's AEW Dark: Elevation - 14 Matches

#AEWDarkElevation TONIGHT at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB ! - 1 of 2 Main Events: #GunnClub v. #ChaosProject - @orangecassidy will appear - #theFactory 's @realmmarshall1 & @Mr_Freakbeast are in singles action pic.twitter.com/gedim5DQKt

- The Blade & Matt Hardy vs. Colt Cabana & 5 - Jon Moxley vs. Andrew Palace - Hughes Bros. vs. FTR - Willow Nightingale vs. Thunder Rosa - Red Velvet vs. Reka Tehaka - Baron Black vs. Nick Comoroto - Will Allday vs. Miro - 10 vs. D3 - Private Party vs. Duke Davis & Ganon Jones - Madi Wrenkowski vs. Nyla Rose - Abadon vs. Ryo Mizunami - Dillon McQueen vs. QT Marshall - Orange Cassidy vs. VSK - The Gunn Club vs. Chaos Project

Orange Cassidy will go up against VSK while the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten) will take on Chaos Project.

AEW has announced two more matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.

