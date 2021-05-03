The Rock Receives Second COVID-19 Vaccine
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 03, 2021
The Rock revealed on his Instagram that he received the second COVID-19 vaccine shot. In his posting he thanked the frontline healthcare workers across the world for their work.
"Round 2. Full tilt. Mahalo to my long time ace @_amarcules and all our front line health care warriors here in the US and around the world 🙏🏾The more intel I come to understand the more work I realize we have in front of us. Step by step. Keep on keepin’ on. #vaccination✔️💪🏾🇺🇸."
https://wrestlr.me/67961/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 03
May 03 - Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was interviewed on the Not Sam Wrestling podcast to promote his upcoming book, "A Chosen Destiny: My Story." During[...]
May 03
May 03 - In 2020, WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker of The Forgotten Sons was involved in some controversy. The team portrayed themselves as American patriots, with [...]
May 03
May 03 - During an interview with Scott Fishman at TV Insider, Jericho was asked if he thinks his appearance on WWE Network’s Broken Skull Sessions will [...]
May 03
May 03 - During a recent interview with Graham Mathews of Bleacher Report, Braun Strowman explained why he enjoys the "chaotic" nature of Monday Night Raw. Wh[...]
May 03
May 03 - Kevin Owens has revealed that he wished he took more time to enjoy his first run as WWE Universal Champion. In an interview with TalkSPORT, he also ta[...]
May 03
May 03 - During a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, AEW star Sammy Guevara discussed his feud with Matt Hardy and being labeled a dangerous perform[...]
May 03
May 03 - Standing over 4 feet tall, a WWE superfan by the name of TheKalClash has recreated the much loved SmackDown Fist set in his basement. The creator not[...]
May 03 Update On Kip Sabian’s Injury Status On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Miro attacked his former tag-team partner in Kip Sabian. Sabian tweeted this past weekend that he would be requi[...]
May 03 - On a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, Miro attacked his former tag-team partner in Kip Sabian. Sabian tweeted this past weekend that he would be requi[...]
May 03
May 03 - During a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Chris Jericho discussed AEW creating its own stars and how current TNT Champion Darby Allin is a good [...]
May 03
May 03 - Daniel Bryan has had his Superstar profile moved to the “alumni” section of the WWE.com roster page after his loss to Roman Reigns on Smac[...]
May 03
May 03 - AEW has announced two more matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. Orange Cassidy will go up against VSK while the Gunn Club (Aus[...]
May 03
May 03 - The Rock revealed on his Instagram that he received the second COVID-19 vaccine shot. In his posting he thanked the frontline healthcare workers acros[...]
May 03
May 03 - WWE has released the latest trailer for their new "Biography" on A&E which will air this Sunday and focus on WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T. The syno[...]
May 03
May 03 - Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green, fresh off her recent release from WWE discussed getting a garbage bag of stuff sent to her. Here is what she said [...]
May 03
May 03 - WWE has announced several matches for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW on USA Network. The headline match announced, will see WWE Champion Bobby[...]
May 02
May 02 - WrestlingNewsSource.com is looking for enthusiastic news writers to join our team who are interested in keeping the website updated daily with all the[...]
May 02
May 02 - Jim Cornette is no fan of Bray Wyatt's 'The Fiend' gimmick, and has been highly critical of it on his ‘Drive Thru’ podcast, recently refer[...]
May 02
May 02 - Chris Jericho recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss the upcoming Blood and Guts match. He compared the build to the match to that of a WWE[...]
May 02
May 02 - Drake Wuertz, a referee on the NXT brand has posted the following statement on his social media after receiving criticism of his views. Wuertz posted[...]
May 02
May 02 - AEW star Matt Hardy was interviewed by ETCanada.com, during which he discussed the plans for an Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor crossover back in 2[...]
May 02
May 02 - WWE is reportedly in talks with Major League Wrestling, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The deal would allow some NXT developme[...]
May 02
May 02 - Seth Rollins' bold dress sense has been much the discussion since he returned to WWE television earlier this year. On Twitter, WWE on FOX shared a ph[...]
May 02
May 02 - AEW’s next episode of Dark will air this coming Tuesday at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: Serpentico [...]
May 02
May 02 - WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan was recently interviewed on My Moms Basement, during the interview he talked about his push for WWE Superstars to work outs[...]
May 02
May 02 - We're just days away from the Dark Side Of The Ring season 3 premiere on May 6, on Vice TV. As previously reported the season will be opened with a t[...]