Chelsea Green Discusses Being Sent A Garbage Bag From WWE

Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green, fresh off her recent release from WWE discussed getting a garbage bag of stuff sent to her. Here is what she said on her new podcast, 50 Shades of Green podcast.

“Before I tell you the contents of my box and my garbage bag, I just want to make it clear that after talking to all of the other females I believe that every single person who has been released, that is a female, has received Gail Kim put it out there last week as well that she, when she left WWE, received the garbage bag. This is a trend. This is a long trend. Now, I really don’t let things rub me the wrong way. So I laughed the garbage bag off. Was I a little annoyed? Yes, totally. My shit came in a garbage bag. But, I let it go. Matt [Cardona] was pissed. Matt was very pissed. He wanted me to tweet it, he wanted me to talk about it. I just didn’t feel comfortable. I’m trying not to go the route of trash-talking anyone or any company. Especially one that paid for my mortgage, you know what I mean? Especially one that I have wanted to be at for so long.”

“Upon further inspection of the trash bag, I started to realize, ‘I’m not really sure what’s in this trash bag.’ I first pulled out some black boots. Beautiful black boots, but not my black boots. I then pull out a second pair of black boots. Again, beautiful boots, not my boots. Here, we get to the third item. The third item was the most gorgeous little leather shrug with studs, and diamonds, and little flappy things and pink jewels and all sorts of things. Now, if you know women’s wrestling, you know that the person who wears black leather with pink is always the same person. That is always going to be Nattie. So I knew right away that the contents of my box were actually Nattie’s box.”

“I continued to go — I pulled a couple of things out. A lot of it was Nattie’s, but I did run into some questionable items. Some cute little skirts, some cute little dresses, and things that kind of looked like maybe Lana’s or Liv [Morgan]’s. There was also a basketball. I don’t know who the fuck is playing basketball backstage at WWE but somebody is getting their Hoops in. So the contents of my box were, in fact, not mine [but many] other females’. So I let them know that and the person, he who shall not be named, because he who shall not be named was let go from WWE, he told me to drop the box off at someone’s house. Send the box on its way. I was shook. Because here’s the thing, the contents of this box are expensive. Wrestling boots are expensive, gear is expensive, clothing, it’s all expensive. I’m not just going to drop it off at somebody’s house and hope it gets to Tampa.”

“So, with all that being said, I will say I think WWE handled it in the best way possible. We saw Johnny Ace tweet, we saw Stephanie McMahon, Triple H tweeted [reads the tweet]. I really don’t know if they could have done anything else. I think that was the perfect way to handle it. I will also say they didn’t stop there. They actually did call each of us to apologize and they sent us flowers. So I thought that was really nice and what else could they do? If they didn’t know that this was being done, the only thing you can do is do damage control and Lord knows I know how to do damage control. with the flowers, I got a little note and the note ended by saying, “From your WWE family.” As if I didn’t have an open wound from being fired, from fucking being canned, they called me their family!? No, it was honestly — the flowers are beautiful, I’m sitting here staring at the flowers. I really can’t talk shit. The flowers are amazing. Probably very expensive too. I do think the way they handled it was proper, perfect. TrashbagGate 2021. Hopefully, it’ll never happen again.”