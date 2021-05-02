Jim Cornette Calls The Fiend 'An Embarrassment To The Business'
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 02, 2021
Jim Cornette is no fan of Bray Wyatt's 'The Fiend' gimmick, and has been highly critical of it on his ‘Drive Thru’ podcast, recently referring to it as “unsalvageable garbage and an embarrassment to the wrestling business”.
Here is what Cornette recently said about The Fiend:
"This whole thing is just, probably the worst, and over the last year and a half or two years, imagine how much that takes in.
As probably 50% of it has involved The Fiend. Every time we see him it’s garbage.
It’s goofy f**king puppets appearing out of nowhere. It’s supernatural bullsh*t, black sludge vomit, being killed in front of us and then just getting up or whatever.
No, it’s totally unsalvageable. That’s not wrestling anymore.
So I don’t know what the f**king attraction is that anybody would be entertained by this horsesh*t.
But no, I wouldn’t book The Fiend except possibly a long stay at the mental institution.
I mean the whole thing, the Firefly vignettes, the whole thing is an embarrassment to the business."
