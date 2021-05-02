Chris Jericho Compares Build To AEW Blood And Guts To A WWE Hell In A Cell Match

Chris Jericho recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss the upcoming Blood and Guts match. He compared the build to the match to that of a WWE Hell in a Cell match.

“I think, more than anything, this match was signed, sealed and delivered for March 25 of last year. Elite vs. Inner Circle,” Jericho said. “It’s what we had planned. And then suddenly the pandemic happens and then everything changes. So I think more than anything, this match has been in the pipeline for so long, it’s kind of been this, I don’t know, this kind of shadow in the corner that’s been staring us all down. Because once we kind of let the cat out of the bag, ‘when are we going to do it?’, there’s a big decision not to do last year in front of an empty venue. And then we came up with Stadium Stampede and suddenly we moved on to other things.

“I’m a big proponent that the match has to fit the story, not a story just to have a match. For example, Hell in a Cell. ‘Oh we’ve got Hell in a Cell pay per view coming up next month. Let’s put together a three week story and put them in the cell. Then we’ll have a tag team in the cell, we’ll have a women cell, we’ll have a midget cell.’ It’s like, you’re just prostituting this gimmick. For Blood and Guts the story needs to be there first. And for the first time since last March we have this story between these two factions that, right out of the gate, there’s a lot of intensity and a lot of interest. So let’s put it in the Blood and Guts.

“So there is a lot to live up to, because a lot of people are saying ‘oh you’re doing it too early.’ We disagree. Why does the Blood and Guts have to happen four months down the line when it really demands to happen now? And trust me; we have a long way to go. There’s a lot of twist and turns in the pipeline between the Inner Circle and the Pinnacle. And I think Blood and Guts, if we do it the way I think we’re going to do it, it’s just going to kick it off at the highest of levels to where people are just going to want to see more and more and more and more.”