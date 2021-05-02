Daniel Bryan Discusses Pushing For WWE Superstars To Be Able To Work In Other Promotions

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan was recently interviewed on My Moms Basement, during the interview he talked about his push for WWE Superstars to work outside of WWE.

On pushing for WWE stars to have opportunities in other promotions:

“I brought it up to a lot of people. I don’t think [a hair vs. hair match in Mexico] would happen. I also think that now, more than ever, it a time when people are open to new ideas. I think I have made some headway. Whether any of it actually happens, who knows. I don’t think people truly understand how great a lot of WWE superstars are because we don’t necessarily put on a pure wrestling product. We put on a sports entertainment product. If all of a sudden you saw Cesaro in New Japan, people would be like, ‘This guy is the greatest.’ If you put Otis in New Japan, people would be like, ‘Holy cow, this guy is amazing.’ Like, Vader from the 90s type vibe. It’s just a different presentation. I think that would be cool and a unique contribution to wrestling, as far as giving back. I also think it’d be good for WWE and wrestling in general for them to go and learn at other places. I wouldn’t be the performer that I am today if I hadn’t wrestled in Japan or the UK, where it was all comedy. All of those things add to your depth as a performer and when it’s time to put you in a top position, you can do any number of things.”

The lesson he’d give to the next generation of talent:

“I think the main thing would be to focus on the fundamentals and try to work your storytelling around fundamentals. It doesn’t take long to learn a cool move. Say Chad Gable sees a move, and he’s like, ‘Hey, I need a cool move.’ He’s never once come up to me and said that, but let’s say that. I’ll find him a cool move, and he can learn that cool move in under five minutes. It’s learning how and when to use the cool move. I think one of the things New Japan has really excelled at because they’ve put their rookies in a lot of matches where they’re not allowed to do anything but basics. So, when they do a Boston Crab, they have to learn where to put it to make the crowd care. That used to be part of the fundamentals of wrestling. I also think there needs to be more mentoring in wrestling. William Regal was a tremendous mentor for me and still is. I want somebody to be like, ‘Hey, here’s something you can do to improve.’ I think that’s the best way for people to learn is to find a good mentor.”

