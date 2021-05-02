WATCH: Part One Of Dark Side Of The Ring - Brian Pillman Episode
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 02, 2021
We're just days away from the Dark Side Of The Ring season 3 premiere on May 6, on Vice TV.
As previously reported the season will be opened with a two-hour special focused on the legendary Brian Pillman.
Vice TV has released the first part of the documentary on YouTube for your viewing pleasure.
You can watch below.
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/67948/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed May 02
May 02 - WWE is reportedly in talks with Major League Wrestling, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The deal would allow some NXT developme[...]
May 02
May 02 - Seth Rollins' bold dress sense has been much the discussion since he returned to WWE television earlier this year. On Twitter, WWE on FOX shared a ph[...]
May 02
May 02 - AEW’s next episode of Dark will air this coming Tuesday at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: Serpentico [...]
May 02
May 02 - WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan was recently interviewed on My Moms Basement, during the interview he talked about his push for WWE Superstars to work outs[...]
May 02
May 02 - We're just days away from the Dark Side Of The Ring season 3 premiere on May 6, on Vice TV. As previously reported the season will be opened with a t[...]
May 02
May 02 - Booker T doesn't seem to be a fan of Kenny Omega winning the IMPACT World Title by beating Rich Swann at the recent IMPACT Rebellion pay-per-view. He[...]
May 02
May 02 - Leading up to WrestleMania 37 Kevin Owens had expressed a desire to jump off the pirate ship set at the big event, but it didn't happen. According to[...]
May 02
May 02 - WWE Superstar Ember Moon revealed on Twitter that independent wrestler Shawn Vexx has passed away at the age of 42. She tweeted, "Damn, another frien[...]
May 02
May 02 - WWE has announced Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake for this Tuesday’s NXT on USA Network. Below is the updat[...]
May 02
May 02 - On Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Daniel Bryan lost to Roman Reigns and failed to win the Universal Championship, but as per match stipulation, he was[...]
May 01
May 01 - Andrade appeared at AAA's Rey De Reyes event to call out and challenge Kenny Omega for his Mega Championship at TripleMania. Puma King introduced And[...]
May 01
May 01 - NJPW went to announce IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata will face off in tag team action on next week’s edition of NJ[...]
May 01
May 01 - Matt Hardy did an interview with ET Canada and he spoke about Darby Allin and how he is proving to be a ratings guy. He also discussed other topics in[...]
May 01
May 01 - AEW Dynamite isn't always a live experience, and mistakes are bound to happen or moves get messed up. This is why when a show is taped, they can edit [...]
Apr 30
Apr 30 - WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is calling for an all women's brand in WWE. He sent out a message to Vince McMahon on his Twitter today. Foley isn't afr[...]
Apr 30 Young Rock Renewed For A Second Season Young Rock has gotten a second season as reported by Deadline. NBC said that Young Rock is their number one new comedy of the season in the 18-40 cat[...]
Apr 30 - Young Rock has gotten a second season as reported by Deadline. NBC said that Young Rock is their number one new comedy of the season in the 18-40 cat[...]
Apr 30
Apr 30 - On an episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about how WWE's success and how it helps AEW out. Below is what he had to say about the subject &ldqu[...]
Apr 29
Apr 29 - WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly was recently interviewed on Busted Open Radio to discuss her recent HOF induction. During the interview, she revealed sh[...]
Apr 29
Apr 29 - WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James this week returned to working backstage for WWE NXT, according to PWInsider.com James was hospi[...]
Apr 29
Apr 29 - This week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 889,000 viewers, which was down on last week's 1.104 million viewers. The show was headlined by TNT [...]
Apr 29
Apr 29 - TNA & WWE Hall of Famer, Jeff Jarrett returns to WNS Podcast after 5 years, to speak about his upcoming podcast and more. Listen to the interview[...]
Apr 29
Apr 29 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was recently interviewed on The 81 Podcast, where he shared his opinion of Triple H. Bret believes Triple H has onl[...]
Apr 29
Apr 29 - In a small update regarding the current discussion in WWE about holding the 2021 WWE Summerslam PPV with fans, insider source @WrestleVotes has the fo[...]
Apr 29
Apr 29 - Shane McMahon has always been a daredevil and risk-taker and never was his bravery more evident than in 2001 at the Backlash pay-per-view, when he wen[...]
Apr 29
Apr 29 - Braun Strowman set a record on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Strowman became the first person in the history of WWE, WCW or ECW to wrestle a [...]