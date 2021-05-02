Booker T Is Not A Fan Of IMPACT Wrestling Putting Their World Title On Kenny Omega

“Bottom line,” Booker said. “If the champion gets beat, which is supposed to be your franchise player, your number one guy and then he goes out and gets beat. I could be wrong, but for me, if it was my company, something like that wouldn’t have gone down. That’s just me.”

“I don’t know what Impact is thinking right now,” Booker said. “Maybe they’re thinking about the rub. It’s a cool moment for AEW, it’s not a cool moment for Impact wrestling unless I own both companies and I was working the fans at the same time with both of my companies. For Rich Swann to go out and lose the title to Kenny Omega, it does absolutely nothing in my opinion [for Impact].”

Here is what he said on his podcast:

Booker T doesn't seem to be a fan of Kenny Omega winning the IMPACT World Title by beating Rich Swann at the recent IMPACT Rebellion pay-per-view.

