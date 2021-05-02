Update On Why Kevin Owens Didn't Jump From The Pirate Ship At WrestleMania 37

Leading up to WrestleMania 37 Kevin Owens had expressed a desire to jump off the pirate ship set at the big event, but it didn't happen.

According to a report from Fightful Select, there was speculation that the reason he never did the spot was due to the weather which prevented him to climb the structure due to health and safety, however there is a little more to the story.

The report notes that creative had discussions about the spot in the days leading up to the event, but opted not to script it because the match wasn't a No DQ match and there was simply no reason for Owens to Jump.

In addition, the ship structure was much bigger than creative expected, so given all this and the weather, the jump wasn't planned.

Owens did however jump of the WrestleMania 36 sign last year, you can watch this below.