- NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart will defend against The Way’s Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in a Street Fight

Below is the updated match card for the event:

WWE has announced Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake for this Tuesday’s NXT on USA Network.

Independent Wrestler Shawn Vexx Has Passed Away

WWE Superstar Ember Moon revealed on Twitter that independent wrestler Shawn Vexx has passed away at the age of 42. She tweeted, "Damn, another friend passed away today and this one hurts. Such a bea[...] May 02 - WWE Superstar Ember Moon revealed on Twitter that independent wrestler Shawn Vexx has passed away at the age of 42. She tweeted, "Damn, another friend passed away today and this one hurts. Such a bea[...]

Tag Match Announced For Tuesday's WWE NXT On USA Network

WWE has announced Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake for this Tuesday’s NXT on USA Network. Below is the updated match card for the event: - Timothy Thatcher a[...] May 02 - WWE has announced Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake for this Tuesday’s NXT on USA Network. Below is the updated match card for the event: - Timothy Thatcher a[...]

Johnny Gargano Wants Daniel Bryan In WWE NXT

On Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Daniel Bryan lost to Roman Reigns and failed to win the Universal Championship, but as per match stipulation, he was forced to leave the blue brand. There is now muc[...] May 02 - On Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Daniel Bryan lost to Roman Reigns and failed to win the Universal Championship, but as per match stipulation, he was forced to leave the blue brand. There is now muc[...]

Andrade Appears At AAA's Rey De Reyes To Challenge Kenny Omega At TripleMania

Andrade appeared at AAA's Rey De Reyes event to call out and challenge Kenny Omega for his Mega Championship at TripleMania. Puma King introduced Andrade to the audience who then went to challenge Om[...] May 01 - Andrade appeared at AAA's Rey De Reyes event to call out and challenge Kenny Omega for his Mega Championship at TripleMania. Puma King introduced Andrade to the audience who then went to challenge Om[...]

Jon Moxley And Chris Dickinson Vs Yuji Nagata And Ren Narita Announced For NJPW Strong

NJPW went to announce IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata will face off in tag team action on next week’s edition of NJPW Strong. Moxley is set to team with Chris Dicki[...] May 01 - NJPW went to announce IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata will face off in tag team action on next week’s edition of NJPW Strong. Moxley is set to team with Chris Dicki[...]

Matt Hardy Says Darby Allin Is Proving To Be A Ratings Guy

Matt Hardy did an interview with ET Canada and he spoke about Darby Allin and how he is proving to be a ratings guy. He also discussed other topics in the interview. On his match against Darby It [...] May 01 - Matt Hardy did an interview with ET Canada and he spoke about Darby Allin and how he is proving to be a ratings guy. He also discussed other topics in the interview. On his match against Darby It [...]

Chris Jericho On How Often AEW Edits Botched Spots

AEW Dynamite isn't always a live experience, and mistakes are bound to happen or moves get messed up. This is why when a show is taped, they can edit out the botch or have the performers redo the move[...] May 01 - AEW Dynamite isn't always a live experience, and mistakes are bound to happen or moves get messed up. This is why when a show is taped, they can edit out the botch or have the performers redo the move[...]

Mick Foley Wants An All Women's Brand In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is calling for an all women's brand in WWE. He sent out a message to Vince McMahon on his Twitter today. Foley isn't afraid to admit he is a fan of WWE's women's division[...] Apr 30 - WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is calling for an all women's brand in WWE. He sent out a message to Vince McMahon on his Twitter today. Foley isn't afraid to admit he is a fan of WWE's women's division[...]

Young Rock Renewed For A Second Season

Young Rock has gotten a second season as reported by Deadline. NBC said that Young Rock is their number one new comedy of the season in the 18-40 category, and the pilot was seen by a massive 13.4 mi[...] Apr 30 - Young Rock has gotten a second season as reported by Deadline. NBC said that Young Rock is their number one new comedy of the season in the 18-40 category, and the pilot was seen by a massive 13.4 mi[...]

Jim Ross Discusses How WWE's Success Helps AEW

On an episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about how WWE's success and how it helps AEW out. Below is what he had to say about the subject “The deal is this, the best WrestleMania does is [...] Apr 30 - On an episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about how WWE's success and how it helps AEW out. Below is what he had to say about the subject “The deal is this, the best WrestleMania does is [...]

Molly Holly Was Hurt That Her WWE Hall Of Fame Speech Was Cut Short

WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly was recently interviewed on Busted Open Radio to discuss her recent HOF induction. During the interview, she revealed she was upset WWE cut short her speech as she had a [...] Apr 29 - WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly was recently interviewed on Busted Open Radio to discuss her recent HOF induction. During the interview, she revealed she was upset WWE cut short her speech as she had a [...]

WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James Returns To NXT

WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James this week returned to working backstage for WWE NXT, according to PWInsider.com James was hospitalized after suffering an apparent heart attack l[...] Apr 29 - WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James this week returned to working backstage for WWE NXT, according to PWInsider.com James was hospitalized after suffering an apparent heart attack l[...]

This Week's AEW Dynamite Viewership Revealed (April 28, 2021)

This week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 889,000 viewers, which was down on last week's 1.104 million viewers. The show was headlined by TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Dark Order’s 10 in [...] Apr 29 - This week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 889,000 viewers, which was down on last week's 1.104 million viewers. The show was headlined by TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Dark Order’s 10 in [...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett Returns To WNS Podcast

TNA & WWE Hall of Famer, Jeff Jarrett returns to WNS Podcast after 5 years, to speak about his upcoming podcast and more. Listen to the interview below! [...] Apr 29 - TNA & WWE Hall of Famer, Jeff Jarrett returns to WNS Podcast after 5 years, to speak about his upcoming podcast and more. Listen to the interview below! [...]

Bret Hart Slams Triple H, Says He Hated The Rock And Wanted To Ruin Him

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was recently interviewed on The 81 Podcast, where he shared his opinion of Triple H. Bret believes Triple H has only been successful due to his family ties: "There&[...] Apr 29 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was recently interviewed on The 81 Podcast, where he shared his opinion of Triple H. Bret believes Triple H has only been successful due to his family ties: "There&[...]

Update On The Location For WWE SummerSlam 2021

In a small update regarding the current discussion in WWE about holding the 2021 WWE Summerslam PPV with fans, insider source @WrestleVotes has the following to say. "Hearing a hot SummerSlam locatio[...] Apr 29 - In a small update regarding the current discussion in WWE about holding the 2021 WWE Summerslam PPV with fans, insider source @WrestleVotes has the following to say. "Hearing a hot SummerSlam locatio[...]

20 Years Ago Today Shane McMahon Jumped Off Titantron At Backlash 2001

Shane McMahon has always been a daredevil and risk-taker and never was his bravery more evident than in 2001 at the Backlash pay-per-view, when he went one-on-one in a Last Man Standing match against [...] Apr 29 - Shane McMahon has always been a daredevil and risk-taker and never was his bravery more evident than in 2001 at the Backlash pay-per-view, when he went one-on-one in a Last Man Standing match against [...]

Braun Strowman Sets A First-Time Ever Record On This Week’s WWE RAW

Braun Strowman set a record on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Strowman became the first person in the history of WWE, WCW or ECW to wrestle a singles match, a tag team match and a handicap mat[...] Apr 29 - Braun Strowman set a record on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Strowman became the first person in the history of WWE, WCW or ECW to wrestle a singles match, a tag team match and a handicap mat[...]

Carmella Reveals She Got Injured At The 2021 Royal Rumble

During a recent interview with The Bellas Podcast, Carmella reflected on her match with Sasha Banks from the Royal Rumble and revealed that she suffered an injury during the match. "For people that d[...] Apr 29 - During a recent interview with The Bellas Podcast, Carmella reflected on her match with Sasha Banks from the Royal Rumble and revealed that she suffered an injury during the match. "For people that d[...]

Alberto Del Rio Says Paige Broke Their Confidentiality Agreement

During an interview with Hugo Savinovic of Lucha Libre Online, Alberto Del Rio went into detail about his relationship with Paige. The former WWE Superstar revealed that he and Paige signed a confiden[...] Apr 29 - During an interview with Hugo Savinovic of Lucha Libre Online, Alberto Del Rio went into detail about his relationship with Paige. The former WWE Superstar revealed that he and Paige signed a confiden[...]

AEW Star Joey Janela Says Drake Younger Tried To Convince Him The Proud Boy's Weren't Racist

As recently reported, WWE NXT referee Drake Younger (Drake Wuertz) was reportedly suspended earlier this year and was not allowed into the Capitol Wrestling Center for a period. Younger has found him[...] Apr 29 - As recently reported, WWE NXT referee Drake Younger (Drake Wuertz) was reportedly suspended earlier this year and was not allowed into the Capitol Wrestling Center for a period. Younger has found him[...]

IMPACT Rebellion Pay-Per-View Does Some Good Numbers For The Company

IMPACT Rebellion has seemingly done well for the company in terms of pay-per-view buys. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting on Twitter the following: "Impact Rebellion on one major PPV co[...] Apr 29 - IMPACT Rebellion has seemingly done well for the company in terms of pay-per-view buys. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting on Twitter the following: "Impact Rebellion on one major PPV co[...]

WWE Official Told Mickie James 'Women’s Wrestling Doesn’t Make Money'

During a recent appearance on GAW TV, former WWE Superstar Mickie James discussed pitching the idea of an all-women’s brand in WWE and why it was turned down. "Anything I’ve pitched, they[...] Apr 29 - During a recent appearance on GAW TV, former WWE Superstar Mickie James discussed pitching the idea of an all-women’s brand in WWE and why it was turned down. "Anything I’ve pitched, they[...]

Bret Hart Comments On Triple H Not Liking Ken Shamrock

On a recent episode of the 81 Podcast, Bret Hart revealed that he believes that Triple H didn't like Ken Shamrock during The Attitude Era and stabbed him in the back a lot. Here’s what he had to[...] Apr 29 - On a recent episode of the 81 Podcast, Bret Hart revealed that he believes that Triple H didn't like Ken Shamrock during The Attitude Era and stabbed him in the back a lot. Here’s what he had to[...]