WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!
RSS Feed

 

Johnny Gargano Wants Daniel Bryan In WWE NXT

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on May 02, 2021

Johnny Gargano Wants Daniel Bryan In WWE NXT

On Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Daniel Bryan lost to Roman Reigns and failed to win the Universal Championship, but as per match stipulation, he was forced to leave the blue brand.

There is now much speculation about where Bryan will end up next with many actually hoping he ends up on Tuesday Night's on NXT.

Daniel Bryan has talked a lot recently wanting to scale back his in-ring work and take on a part time schedule, which is certainly something we could see.

NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano posted on Twitter and teased a possible match with his Bryan, who he knew as Bryan Danielson from their indy days.


>>> Jump To Comments

Get WNS News Notifications/Alerts!

Tags: #wwe #wwenxt #johnny gargano #daniel bryan
https://wrestlr.me/67943/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

May 02
Tag Match Announced For Tuesday's WWE NXT On USA Network
WWE has announced Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake for this Tuesday’s NXT on USA Network. Below is the updated match card for the event: - Timothy Thatcher a[...]
May 02 - WWE has announced Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake for this Tuesday’s NXT on USA Network. Below is the updated match card for the event: - Timothy Thatcher a[...]
May 02
Johnny Gargano Wants Daniel Bryan In WWE NXT
On Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Daniel Bryan lost to Roman Reigns and failed to win the Universal Championship, but as per match stipulation, he was forced to leave the blue brand. There is now muc[...]
May 02 - On Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Daniel Bryan lost to Roman Reigns and failed to win the Universal Championship, but as per match stipulation, he was forced to leave the blue brand. There is now muc[...]
May 01
Andrade Appears At AAA's Rey De Reyes To Challenge Kenny Omega At TripleMania
Andrade appeared at AAA's Rey De Reyes event to call out and challenge Kenny Omega for his Mega Championship at TripleMania. Puma King introduced Andrade to the audience who then went to challenge Om[...]
May 01 - Andrade appeared at AAA's Rey De Reyes event to call out and challenge Kenny Omega for his Mega Championship at TripleMania. Puma King introduced Andrade to the audience who then went to challenge Om[...]
May 01
Jon Moxley And Chris Dickinson Vs Yuji Nagata And Ren Narita Announced For NJPW Strong
NJPW went to announce  IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata will face off in tag team action on next week’s edition of NJPW Strong. Moxley is set to team with Chris Dicki[...]
May 01 - NJPW went to announce  IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley and Yuji Nagata will face off in tag team action on next week’s edition of NJPW Strong. Moxley is set to team with Chris Dicki[...]
May 01
Matt Hardy Says Darby Allin Is Proving To Be A Ratings Guy
Matt Hardy did an interview with ET Canada and he spoke about Darby Allin and how he is proving to be a ratings guy. He also discussed other topics in the interview. On his match against Darby It [...]
May 01 - Matt Hardy did an interview with ET Canada and he spoke about Darby Allin and how he is proving to be a ratings guy. He also discussed other topics in the interview. On his match against Darby It [...]
May 01
Chris Jericho On How Often AEW Edits Botched Spots
AEW Dynamite isn't always a live experience, and mistakes are bound to happen or moves get messed up. This is why when a show is taped, they can edit out the botch or have the performers redo the move[...]
May 01 - AEW Dynamite isn't always a live experience, and mistakes are bound to happen or moves get messed up. This is why when a show is taped, they can edit out the botch or have the performers redo the move[...]
Apr 30
Mick Foley Wants An All Women's Brand In WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is calling for an all women's brand in WWE. He sent out a message to Vince McMahon on his Twitter today. Foley isn't afraid to admit he is a fan of WWE's women's division[...]
Apr 30 - WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is calling for an all women's brand in WWE. He sent out a message to Vince McMahon on his Twitter today. Foley isn't afraid to admit he is a fan of WWE's women's division[...]
Apr 30
Young Rock Renewed For A Second Season
Young Rock has gotten a second season as reported by Deadline. NBC said that Young Rock is their number one new comedy of the season in the 18-40 category, and the pilot was seen by a massive 13.4 mi[...]
Apr 30 - Young Rock has gotten a second season as reported by Deadline. NBC said that Young Rock is their number one new comedy of the season in the 18-40 category, and the pilot was seen by a massive 13.4 mi[...]
Apr 30
Jim Ross Discusses How WWE's Success Helps AEW
On an episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about how WWE's success and how it helps AEW out. Below is what he had to say about the subject “The deal is this, the best WrestleMania does is [...]
Apr 30 - On an episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about how WWE's success and how it helps AEW out. Below is what he had to say about the subject “The deal is this, the best WrestleMania does is [...]
Apr 29
Molly Holly Was Hurt That Her WWE Hall Of Fame Speech Was Cut Short
WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly was recently interviewed on Busted Open Radio to discuss her recent HOF induction. During the interview, she revealed she was upset WWE cut short her speech as she had a [...]
Apr 29 - WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly was recently interviewed on Busted Open Radio to discuss her recent HOF induction. During the interview, she revealed she was upset WWE cut short her speech as she had a [...]
Apr 29
WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James Returns To NXT
WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James this week returned to working backstage for WWE NXT, according to PWInsider.com James was hospitalized after suffering an apparent heart attack l[...]
Apr 29 - WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James this week returned to working backstage for WWE NXT, according to PWInsider.com James was hospitalized after suffering an apparent heart attack l[...]

Apr 29
This Week's AEW Dynamite Viewership Revealed (April 28, 2021)
This week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 889,000 viewers, which was down on last week's 1.104 million viewers.  The show was headlined by TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Dark Order’s 10 in [...]
Apr 29 - This week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 889,000 viewers, which was down on last week's 1.104 million viewers.  The show was headlined by TNT Champion Darby Allin vs. Dark Order’s 10 in [...]
Apr 29
WWE Hall Of Famer Jeff Jarrett Returns To WNS Podcast
TNA & WWE Hall of Famer, Jeff Jarrett returns to WNS Podcast after 5 years, to speak about his upcoming podcast and more. Listen to the interview below! [...]
Apr 29 - TNA & WWE Hall of Famer, Jeff Jarrett returns to WNS Podcast after 5 years, to speak about his upcoming podcast and more. Listen to the interview below! [...]
Apr 29
Bret Hart Slams Triple H, Says He Hated The Rock And Wanted To Ruin Him
WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was recently interviewed on The 81 Podcast, where he shared his opinion of Triple H.  Bret believes Triple H has only been successful due to his family ties: "There&[...]
Apr 29 - WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was recently interviewed on The 81 Podcast, where he shared his opinion of Triple H.  Bret believes Triple H has only been successful due to his family ties: "There&[...]
Apr 29
Update On The Location For WWE SummerSlam 2021
In a small update regarding the current discussion in WWE about holding the 2021 WWE Summerslam PPV with fans, insider source @WrestleVotes has the following to say. "Hearing a hot SummerSlam locatio[...]
Apr 29 - In a small update regarding the current discussion in WWE about holding the 2021 WWE Summerslam PPV with fans, insider source @WrestleVotes has the following to say. "Hearing a hot SummerSlam locatio[...]
Apr 29
20 Years Ago Today Shane McMahon Jumped Off Titantron At Backlash 2001
Shane McMahon has always been a daredevil and risk-taker and never was his bravery more evident than in 2001 at the Backlash pay-per-view, when he went one-on-one in a Last Man Standing match against [...]
Apr 29 - Shane McMahon has always been a daredevil and risk-taker and never was his bravery more evident than in 2001 at the Backlash pay-per-view, when he went one-on-one in a Last Man Standing match against [...]
Apr 29
Braun Strowman Sets A First-Time Ever Record On This Week’s WWE RAW
Braun Strowman set a record on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Strowman became the first person in the history of WWE, WCW or ECW to wrestle a singles match, a tag team match and a handicap mat[...]
Apr 29 - Braun Strowman set a record on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Strowman became the first person in the history of WWE, WCW or ECW to wrestle a singles match, a tag team match and a handicap mat[...]
Apr 29
Carmella Reveals She Got Injured At The 2021 Royal Rumble
During a recent interview with The Bellas Podcast, Carmella reflected on her match with Sasha Banks from the Royal Rumble and revealed that she suffered an injury during the match. "For people that d[...]
Apr 29 - During a recent interview with The Bellas Podcast, Carmella reflected on her match with Sasha Banks from the Royal Rumble and revealed that she suffered an injury during the match. "For people that d[...]
Apr 29
Alberto Del Rio Says Paige Broke Their Confidentiality Agreement
During an interview with Hugo Savinovic of Lucha Libre Online, Alberto Del Rio went into detail about his relationship with Paige. The former WWE Superstar revealed that he and Paige signed a confiden[...]
Apr 29 - During an interview with Hugo Savinovic of Lucha Libre Online, Alberto Del Rio went into detail about his relationship with Paige. The former WWE Superstar revealed that he and Paige signed a confiden[...]
Apr 29
AEW Star Joey Janela Says Drake Younger Tried To Convince Him The Proud Boy's Weren't Racist
As recently reported, WWE NXT referee Drake Younger (Drake Wuertz) was reportedly suspended earlier this year and was not allowed into the Capitol Wrestling Center for a period. Younger has found him[...]
Apr 29 - As recently reported, WWE NXT referee Drake Younger (Drake Wuertz) was reportedly suspended earlier this year and was not allowed into the Capitol Wrestling Center for a period. Younger has found him[...]
Apr 29
IMPACT Rebellion Pay-Per-View Does Some Good Numbers For The Company
IMPACT Rebellion has seemingly done well for the company in terms of pay-per-view buys. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting on Twitter the following: "Impact Rebellion on one major PPV co[...]
Apr 29 - IMPACT Rebellion has seemingly done well for the company in terms of pay-per-view buys. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting on Twitter the following: "Impact Rebellion on one major PPV co[...]
Apr 29
WWE Official Told Mickie James 'Women’s Wrestling Doesn’t Make Money'
During a recent appearance on GAW TV, former WWE Superstar Mickie James discussed pitching the idea of an all-women’s brand in WWE and why it was turned down. "Anything I’ve pitched, they[...]
Apr 29 - During a recent appearance on GAW TV, former WWE Superstar Mickie James discussed pitching the idea of an all-women’s brand in WWE and why it was turned down. "Anything I’ve pitched, they[...]
Apr 29
Bret Hart Comments On Triple H Not Liking Ken Shamrock
On a recent episode of the 81 Podcast, Bret Hart revealed that he believes that Triple H didn't like Ken Shamrock during The Attitude Era and stabbed him in the back a lot. Here’s what he had to[...]
Apr 29 - On a recent episode of the 81 Podcast, Bret Hart revealed that he believes that Triple H didn't like Ken Shamrock during The Attitude Era and stabbed him in the back a lot. Here’s what he had to[...]
Apr 28
More Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts Episode
AEW has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will be a Blood and Guts special. - Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall- Britt Baker in action- Kenny Omega/Micha[...]
Apr 28 - AEW has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will be a Blood and Guts special. - Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall- Britt Baker in action- Kenny Omega/Micha[...]
Apr 28
Jon Moxley Will Defend NJPW’s IWGP U.S. Title In Two Weeks On AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced that Jon Moxley will be defending his IWGP United States championship on the May 12 episode of Dynamite on TNT. Moxley will defend the title against Japanese legend Yuji Nagata. Th[...]
Apr 28 - AEW has announced that Jon Moxley will be defending his IWGP United States championship on the May 12 episode of Dynamite on TNT. Moxley will defend the title against Japanese legend Yuji Nagata. Th[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π