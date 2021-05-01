Chris Jericho On How Often AEW Edits Botched Spots

AEW Dynamite isn't always a live experience, and mistakes are bound to happen or moves get messed up. This is why when a show is taped, they can edit out the botch or have the performers redo the move or stunt to get it right.

Chris Jericho spoke to Wrestling Observer Radio about retaping spots after botching their first attempt. He's stated sometimes they even had to do more than one take to get the spot just right.

“We worked with Top Flight, me and MJF against Top Flight, and I was gonna put one guy in the Walls and the other guy that jumps over me sunset flips over me where I catapult the other brother to where he’s on MJF who’s on the floor. When we tried this thing it f*cked up so bad, we tried it again that it f*cked up even worse the second that we had to try it a third time. I was like, ‘I would never do this, but why not take advantage of it?’ It’s a taped show. I remember with The Acclaimed there was one part where Anthony Bowens was going to give me a move and I was seeing it completely different from what he was doing and after three complete botches I said, ‘okay, stop. What am I supposed to do? How does this move work?’ And we’re having a conversation like gentlemen in the ring. He explains it and I go, ‘Okay, 3,2,1 do it!’ and no one knows the difference because it’s a taped show!” It took a long time to get that in your head because as wrestlers it’s like, a botch, it’s only a botch if you let them know it’s a botch, brother. Hey, it’s a botch. When you have a taped show now, I edit our matches every week and promos now too, because if you can make it perfect, then why not do that?!”

