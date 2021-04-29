WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James Returns To NXT

WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James this week returned to working backstage for WWE NXT, according to PWInsider.com

James was hospitalized after suffering an apparent heart attack last month.

Following his release from hospital James posted the following on his personal facebook page:

“To God be the glory, I live to tell the story! I’m headed home. I’ve got some work to do and some changes to make but I’m up to the task. I want to thank EACH and EVERY one of you for your thoughts and prayers and your kind words. So many reached out with positive vibes and it overwhelmed me with love. Thank you all and God is good! Let the journey begin!”