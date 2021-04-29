Bret Hart Slams Triple H, Says He Hated The Rock And Wanted To Ruin Him

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was recently interviewed on The 81 Podcast, where he shared his opinion of Triple H.

Bret believes Triple H has only been successful due to his family ties:

"There’s always some guys, you know, that no matter what they do with them, you always wonder how they got there. And I never thought Triple H ever had an idea, original idea, for anything. And I I always thought he was overrated. The only reason people even know him or remember him today is because (of) daddy, daddy-in-law."

Bret also revealed HHH didn’t much care for The Rock:

"I wrestled The Rock and they wanted me to beat him. Triple H did. He wanted me to beat Dwayne and win the Intercontinental Title. I refused. ‘What do I need the Intercontinental Title for?’… I remember Triple H was sick about it because he had a thing for Dwayne and wanted to ruin him. He hated him."