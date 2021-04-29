You requested it, we researched it. After reviewing nearly 1,000 records, our data shows that this Monday on #WWERaw , @BraunStrowman became the 1st Superstar in the history of @WWE / #WCW / #ECW to compete in televised Singles, Tag Team AND Handicap Matches - all in the same night.

The WWE Stats twitter posted, "You requested it, we researched it. After reviewing nearly 1,000 records, our data shows that this Monday on #WWERaw, @BraunStrowman became the 1st Superstar in the history of @WWE/#WCW/#ECW to compete in televised Singles, Tag Team AND Handicap Matches – all in the same night."

Strowman became the first person in the history of WWE, WCW or ECW to wrestle a singles match, a tag team match and a handicap match all in the same night.

» More News From This Feed

20 Years Ago Today Shane McMahon Jumped Off Titantron At Backlash 2001

Shane McMahon has always been a daredevil and risk-taker and never was his bravery more evident than in 2001 at the Backlash pay-per-view, when he wen[...] Apr 29 - Shane McMahon has always been a daredevil and risk-taker and never was his bravery more evident than in 2001 at the Backlash pay-per-view, when he wen[...]

Braun Strowman Sets A First-Time Ever Record On This Week’s WWE RAW

Braun Strowman set a record on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Strowman became the first person in the history of WWE, WCW or ECW to wrestle a [...] Apr 29 - Braun Strowman set a record on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Strowman became the first person in the history of WWE, WCW or ECW to wrestle a [...]

Carmella Reveals She Got Injured At The 2021 Royal Rumble

During a recent interview with The Bellas Podcast, Carmella reflected on her match with Sasha Banks from the Royal Rumble and revealed that she suffer[...] Apr 29 - During a recent interview with The Bellas Podcast, Carmella reflected on her match with Sasha Banks from the Royal Rumble and revealed that she suffer[...]

Alberto Del Rio Says Paige Broke Their Confidentiality Agreement

During an interview with Hugo Savinovic of Lucha Libre Online, Alberto Del Rio went into detail about his relationship with Paige. The former WWE Supe[...] Apr 29 - During an interview with Hugo Savinovic of Lucha Libre Online, Alberto Del Rio went into detail about his relationship with Paige. The former WWE Supe[...]

AEW Star Joey Janela Says Drake Younger Tried To Convince Him The Proud Boy's Weren't Racist

As recently reported, WWE NXT referee Drake Younger (Drake Wuertz) was reportedly suspended earlier this year and was not allowed into the Capitol Wre[...] Apr 29 - As recently reported, WWE NXT referee Drake Younger (Drake Wuertz) was reportedly suspended earlier this year and was not allowed into the Capitol Wre[...]

IMPACT Rebellion Pay-Per-View Does Some Good Numbers For The Company

IMPACT Rebellion has seemingly done well for the company in terms of pay-per-view buys. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting on Twitter the[...] Apr 29 - IMPACT Rebellion has seemingly done well for the company in terms of pay-per-view buys. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting on Twitter the[...]

WWE Official Told Mickie James 'Women’s Wrestling Doesn’t Make Money'

During a recent appearance on GAW TV, former WWE Superstar Mickie James discussed pitching the idea of an all-women’s brand in WWE and why it wa[...] Apr 29 - During a recent appearance on GAW TV, former WWE Superstar Mickie James discussed pitching the idea of an all-women’s brand in WWE and why it wa[...]

Bret Hart Comments On Triple H Not Liking Ken Shamrock

On a recent episode of the 81 Podcast, Bret Hart revealed that he believes that Triple H didn't like Ken Shamrock during The Attitude Era and stabbed [...] Apr 29 - On a recent episode of the 81 Podcast, Bret Hart revealed that he believes that Triple H didn't like Ken Shamrock during The Attitude Era and stabbed [...]

More Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts Episode

AEW has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will be a Blood and Guts special. - Cody Rhodes vs. QT [...] Apr 28 - AEW has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will be a Blood and Guts special. - Cody Rhodes vs. QT [...]

Jon Moxley Will Defend NJPW’s IWGP U.S. Title In Two Weeks On AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that Jon Moxley will be defending his IWGP United States championship on the May 12 episode of Dynamite on TNT. Moxley will defend [...] Apr 28 - AEW has announced that Jon Moxley will be defending his IWGP United States championship on the May 12 episode of Dynamite on TNT. Moxley will defend [...]

The Pinnacle Will Have The Advantage Inside Blood & Guts

The Pinnacle will have the advantage in the Blood & Guts match next week on Dynamite. During the Inner Circle and Pinnacle parley on Dynamite it [...] Apr 28 - The Pinnacle will have the advantage in the Blood & Guts match next week on Dynamite. During the Inner Circle and Pinnacle parley on Dynamite it [...]

Mickie James Reveals Vince McMahon Called Her To Apologize Over The Trash Bag Incident

During the latest episode of the Grown Ass Women podcast, Mickie James talked about her release from WWE and the trash bag incident. She revealed Vinc[...] Apr 28 - During the latest episode of the Grown Ass Women podcast, Mickie James talked about her release from WWE and the trash bag incident. She revealed Vinc[...]

Triple H Sells $2 Million Worth Of WWE Stock

WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy Paul Levesque (Triple H) has sold over $2 Million in WWE stock according to an SEC filing poste[...] Apr 28 - WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy Paul Levesque (Triple H) has sold over $2 Million in WWE stock according to an SEC filing poste[...]

Could AEW Dynamite Move To A Different Night?

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the possibility of AEW Dynamite having to move nights due to the Nationa[...] Apr 28 - On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the possibility of AEW Dynamite having to move nights due to the Nationa[...]

Update On Why AJ Styles And Omos Have Missed Recent WWE Television

As has been noted AJ Styles and Omos haven’t been seen on WWE television since they defeated The New Day to win the Raw Tag Team Titles at Wrest[...] Apr 28 - As has been noted AJ Styles and Omos haven’t been seen on WWE television since they defeated The New Day to win the Raw Tag Team Titles at Wrest[...]

Viewership For This Week's WWE NXT On USA Network Drops

This week’s WWE NXT on the USA Network drew 744,000 viewers, which was down on last week's 841,000 viewers. The show ranked #11 on cable with a[...] Apr 28 - This week’s WWE NXT on the USA Network drew 744,000 viewers, which was down on last week's 841,000 viewers. The show ranked #11 on cable with a[...]

Jason Jordan Becomes WWE's Lead Producer

WWE continues to do a shake up within the company. As of right now, Jason Jordan is now the lead producer as reported by PWInsider. He oversees all o[...] Apr 28 - WWE continues to do a shake up within the company. As of right now, Jason Jordan is now the lead producer as reported by PWInsider. He oversees all o[...]

Anthony Ogogo Files For Trademark On His Wrestling Nickname

A report from Fightful reveals that on April 23, Anthony Ogogo filed to trademark ‘The Guv’nor’, which is his nickname The trademar[...] Apr 28 - A report from Fightful reveals that on April 23, Anthony Ogogo filed to trademark ‘The Guv’nor’, which is his nickname The trademar[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT

It’s Wednesday and you know what that means! AEW Dynamite returns on TNT tonight with the following lineup: Below is the current lineup: - Da[...] Apr 28 - It’s Wednesday and you know what that means! AEW Dynamite returns on TNT tonight with the following lineup: Below is the current lineup: - Da[...]

Sadie Gibbs Announces Retirement

Sadie Gibbs has retired from being in the ring. She had been under contract with AEW at one point and she shared the news via Instagram this week. Gi[...] Apr 28 - Sadie Gibbs has retired from being in the ring. She had been under contract with AEW at one point and she shared the news via Instagram this week. Gi[...]

Andrade Vs Alberto Del Rio Announced For Wrestling Event In Texas

Del Ro confirmed the news during a recent interview with Super Luchas “For the first time they are going to see what people on the Inter[...] Apr 28 - Del Ro confirmed the news during a recent interview with Super Luchas “For the first time they are going to see what people on the Inter[...]

Several Female Talent Thank Tyson Kidd For His Work In WWE

WWE Superstar Natalya recently revealed that her husband Tyson Kidd was a big part in helping with the women's matches at WrestleMania 37. Kidd wante[...] Apr 28 - WWE Superstar Natalya recently revealed that her husband Tyson Kidd was a big part in helping with the women's matches at WrestleMania 37. Kidd wante[...]

Hugo Savinovich Says The Only Enemy WWE Has Is Itself

Legendary pro wrestling commentator Hugo Savinovich was on the Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast to discuss a variety of topics. He spoke about WWE an[...] Apr 28 - Legendary pro wrestling commentator Hugo Savinovich was on the Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast to discuss a variety of topics. He spoke about WWE an[...]

Full List Of Dark Side Of The Ring Episodes Revealed

Vice TV posted the full list of episodes for this season of Dark Side of the Ring. Below is the list you can look at. Brian Pillman (Season Pre[...] Apr 27 - Vice TV posted the full list of episodes for this season of Dark Side of the Ring. Below is the list you can look at. Brian Pillman (Season Pre[...]