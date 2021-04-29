Carmella Reveals She Got Injured At The 2021 Royal Rumble

During a recent interview with The Bellas Podcast, Carmella reflected on her match with Sasha Banks from the Royal Rumble and revealed that she suffered an injury during the match.

"For people that don’t work here, it’s hard to explain. Because of course, I’m grateful I have a job. I’m grateful that I’m working for this amazing company. Last summer, I was off TV for four or five months, twiddling my thumbs. There was no rhyme or reason for why I was at home. I was just told we’re going to wait to bring you back and do a different story. Then, I kind of revamped my character a little bit. Which is cool, it’s nice to get a new coat of paint. Then I came back and had this awesome story with Sasha. I felt like I totally delivered. We had great matches, great promos. I just felt very happy. I felt like I proved myself and then it’s like nothing. So, there’s really no reason. Well, I actually was not cleared for a little while after our match at the Royal Rumble. I dove out of the ring… and I just kind of jacked my back up. So, I wasn’t cleared for physicality, but I could still be in a storyline but it just didn’t work out and I just kind of sat around after having what I thought was a great feud. You know, you just have to wait your turn. The world keeps turning. It does suck because then you sit here and question, ‘Well, did I not do as well as I could have? What can I change? What can I do better?’ But you have to realize it’s not anything that you’re doing."