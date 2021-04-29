AEW Star Joey Janela Says Drake Younger Tried To Convince Him The Proud Boy's Weren't Racist

As recently reported, WWE NXT referee Drake Younger (Drake Wuertz) was reportedly suspended earlier this year and was not allowed into the Capitol Wrestling Center for a period.

Younger has found himself caught up in some controversies surrounding some of his personal views.

AEW Star "The Bad Boy" Joey Janela had commented on a phone conversation he once had with Wuertz, which he described as one of the "funniest phone calls" he's ever received.

He responded to a fan tweet and said:

"When I talked to him on the phone and he tried to tell me the proud boys weren’t racist they were proud patriots & I had my information manipulated by the left media I was completely done with him lol"

probably one of the funniest phone calls I’ve ever received of all time though..."