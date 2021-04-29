WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Joey Janela Says Drake Younger Tried To Convince Him The Proud Boy's Weren't Racist

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 29, 2021

AEW Star Joey Janela Says Drake Younger Tried To Convince Him The Proud Boy's Weren't Racist

As recently reported, WWE NXT referee Drake Younger (Drake Wuertz) was reportedly suspended earlier this year and was not allowed into the Capitol Wrestling Center for a period.

Younger has found himself caught up in some controversies surrounding some of his personal views.

AEW Star "The Bad Boy" Joey Janela had commented on a phone conversation he once had with Wuertz, which he described as one of the "funniest phone calls" he's ever received.

He responded to a fan tweet and said:

"When I talked to him on the phone and he tried to tell me the proud boys weren’t racist they were proud patriots & I had my information manipulated by the left media I was completely done with him lol"

probably one of the funniest phone calls I’ve ever received of all time though..."


