IMPACT Rebellion Pay-Per-View Does Some Good Numbers For The Company

Impact Rebellion on one major PPV company service that I just got a full report from was the 8th biggest PPV since August and had nine times the number of buys as Bound for Glory.

Omega picked up the victory and became the new IMPACT World Champion.

The show was headlined by a Title vs. Title match against Impact World Champion Rich Swann and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

AEW Star Joey Janela Says Drake Younger Tried To Convince Him The Proud Boy's Weren't Racist

As recently reported, WWE NXT referee Drake Younger (Drake Wuertz) was reportedly suspended earlier this year and was not allowed into the Capitol Wrestling Center for a period. Younger has found him[...] Apr 29 - As recently reported, WWE NXT referee Drake Younger (Drake Wuertz) was reportedly suspended earlier this year and was not allowed into the Capitol Wrestling Center for a period. Younger has found him[...]

WWE Official Told Mickie James 'Women’s Wrestling Doesn’t Make Money'

During a recent appearance on GAW TV, former WWE Superstar Mickie James discussed pitching the idea of an all-women’s brand in WWE and why it was turned down. "Anything I’ve pitched, they[...] Apr 29 - During a recent appearance on GAW TV, former WWE Superstar Mickie James discussed pitching the idea of an all-women’s brand in WWE and why it was turned down. "Anything I’ve pitched, they[...]

Bret Hart Comments On Triple H Not Liking Ken Shamrock

On a recent episode of the 81 Podcast, Bret Hart revealed that he believes that Triple H didn't like Ken Shamrock during The Attitude Era and stabbed him in the back a lot. Here’s what he had to[...] Apr 29 - On a recent episode of the 81 Podcast, Bret Hart revealed that he believes that Triple H didn't like Ken Shamrock during The Attitude Era and stabbed him in the back a lot. Here’s what he had to[...]

More Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Blood and Guts Episode

AEW has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will be a Blood and Guts special. - Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall- Britt Baker in action- Kenny Omega/Micha[...] Apr 28 - AEW has announced a number of matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which will be a Blood and Guts special. - Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall- Britt Baker in action- Kenny Omega/Micha[...]

Jon Moxley Will Defend NJPW’s IWGP U.S. Title In Two Weeks On AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced that Jon Moxley will be defending his IWGP United States championship on the May 12 episode of Dynamite on TNT. Moxley will defend the title against Japanese legend Yuji Nagata. Th[...] Apr 28 - AEW has announced that Jon Moxley will be defending his IWGP United States championship on the May 12 episode of Dynamite on TNT. Moxley will defend the title against Japanese legend Yuji Nagata. Th[...]

The Pinnacle Will Have The Advantage Inside Blood & Guts

The Pinnacle will have the advantage in the Blood & Guts match next week on Dynamite. During the Inner Circle and Pinnacle parley on Dynamite it was determined that the Pinnacle will have the adv[...] Apr 28 - The Pinnacle will have the advantage in the Blood & Guts match next week on Dynamite. During the Inner Circle and Pinnacle parley on Dynamite it was determined that the Pinnacle will have the adv[...]

Mickie James Reveals Vince McMahon Called Her To Apologize Over The Trash Bag Incident

During the latest episode of the Grown Ass Women podcast, Mickie James talked about her release from WWE and the trash bag incident. She revealed Vince McMahon called her personally to apologize for t[...] Apr 28 - During the latest episode of the Grown Ass Women podcast, Mickie James talked about her release from WWE and the trash bag incident. She revealed Vince McMahon called her personally to apologize for t[...]

Triple H Sells $2 Million Worth Of WWE Stock

WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy Paul Levesque (Triple H) has sold over $2 Million in WWE stock according to an SEC filing posted on the corporate WWE website. Levesque sold 371[...] Apr 28 - WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy Paul Levesque (Triple H) has sold over $2 Million in WWE stock according to an SEC filing posted on the corporate WWE website. Levesque sold 371[...]

Could AEW Dynamite Move To A Different Night?

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the possibility of AEW Dynamite having to move nights due to the National Hockey League signing a broadcasting deal with T[...] Apr 28 - On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the possibility of AEW Dynamite having to move nights due to the National Hockey League signing a broadcasting deal with T[...]

Update On Why AJ Styles And Omos Have Missed Recent WWE Television

As has been noted AJ Styles and Omos haven’t been seen on WWE television since they defeated The New Day to win the Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37. They duo appeared on today&rsqu[...] Apr 28 - As has been noted AJ Styles and Omos haven’t been seen on WWE television since they defeated The New Day to win the Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37. They duo appeared on today&rsqu[...]

Viewership For This Week's WWE NXT On USA Network Drops

This week’s WWE NXT on the USA Network drew 744,000 viewers, which was down on last week's 841,000 viewers. The show ranked #11 on cable with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The 2-broa[...] Apr 28 - This week’s WWE NXT on the USA Network drew 744,000 viewers, which was down on last week's 841,000 viewers. The show ranked #11 on cable with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The 2-broa[...]

Jason Jordan Becomes WWE's Lead Producer

WWE continues to do a shake up within the company. As of right now, Jason Jordan is now the lead producer as reported by PWInsider. He oversees all others on TV, and is taking over John Laurinaitis' [...] Apr 28 - WWE continues to do a shake up within the company. As of right now, Jason Jordan is now the lead producer as reported by PWInsider. He oversees all others on TV, and is taking over John Laurinaitis' [...]

Anthony Ogogo Files For Trademark On His Wrestling Nickname

A report from Fightful reveals that on April 23, Anthony Ogogo filed to trademark ‘The Guv’nor’, which is his nickname The trademark is for: IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Ente[...] Apr 28 - A report from Fightful reveals that on April 23, Anthony Ogogo filed to trademark ‘The Guv’nor’, which is his nickname The trademark is for: IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Ente[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT

It’s Wednesday and you know what that means! AEW Dynamite returns on TNT tonight with the following lineup: Below is the current lineup: - Darby Allin (c) vs. 10 (AEW TNT Championship) - The[...] Apr 28 - It’s Wednesday and you know what that means! AEW Dynamite returns on TNT tonight with the following lineup: Below is the current lineup: - Darby Allin (c) vs. 10 (AEW TNT Championship) - The[...]

Sadie Gibbs Announces Retirement

Sadie Gibbs has retired from being in the ring. She had been under contract with AEW at one point and she shared the news via Instagram this week. Gibbs stated she has had a really confusing year and[...] Apr 28 - Sadie Gibbs has retired from being in the ring. She had been under contract with AEW at one point and she shared the news via Instagram this week. Gibbs stated she has had a really confusing year and[...]

Andrade Vs Alberto Del Rio Announced For Wrestling Event In Texas

Del Ro confirmed the news during a recent interview with Super Luchas “For the first time they are going to see what people on the Internet have been asking for, for a long time – [...] Apr 28 - Del Ro confirmed the news during a recent interview with Super Luchas “For the first time they are going to see what people on the Internet have been asking for, for a long time – [...]

Several Female Talent Thank Tyson Kidd For His Work In WWE

WWE Superstar Natalya recently revealed that her husband Tyson Kidd was a big part in helping with the women's matches at WrestleMania 37. Kidd wanted the challenge of improving the quality of women'[...] Apr 28 - WWE Superstar Natalya recently revealed that her husband Tyson Kidd was a big part in helping with the women's matches at WrestleMania 37. Kidd wanted the challenge of improving the quality of women'[...]

Hugo Savinovich Says The Only Enemy WWE Has Is Itself

Legendary pro wrestling commentator Hugo Savinovich was on the Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast to discuss a variety of topics. He spoke about WWE and it's current state. “WWE dominates wres[...] Apr 28 - Legendary pro wrestling commentator Hugo Savinovich was on the Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast to discuss a variety of topics. He spoke about WWE and it's current state. “WWE dominates wres[...]

Full List Of Dark Side Of The Ring Episodes Revealed

Vice TV posted the full list of episodes for this season of Dark Side of the Ring. Below is the list you can look at. Brian Pillman (Season Premiere) – The Ultimate Warrior – Dyna[...] Apr 27 - Vice TV posted the full list of episodes for this season of Dark Side of the Ring. Below is the list you can look at. Brian Pillman (Season Premiere) – The Ultimate Warrior – Dyna[...]

CMLL Ends Their Relationship With ROH

The relationship formed between ROH and CMLL have come to an end. In a tweet below, you can see the announcement made by CMLL about this choice. They began working with CMLL in August 2016, and it sa[...] Apr 27 - The relationship formed between ROH and CMLL have come to an end. In a tweet below, you can see the announcement made by CMLL about this choice. They began working with CMLL in August 2016, and it sa[...]

UFC 261 Crowd Was A Major Topic Of Discussion At WWE Raw

UFC 261 was held this past Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The event had a live attendance of 15,000, the promotions biggest since the start of the COVID-19 p[...] Apr 27 - UFC 261 was held this past Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The event had a live attendance of 15,000, the promotions biggest since the start of the COVID-19 p[...]

WATCH: Trailer For Season 3 'Dark Side Of The Ring' Premiere Episode On Brian Pillman

VICE TV issued the following: VICE TV’S MEGA-HIT DARK SIDE OF THE RING RETURNS MAY 6, REVEALS ELECTRIFYING ROSTER AND EXPLOSIVE STORYLINES The legendary Chris Jericho reprises his role as narr[...] Apr 27 - VICE TV issued the following: VICE TV’S MEGA-HIT DARK SIDE OF THE RING RETURNS MAY 6, REVEALS ELECTRIFYING ROSTER AND EXPLOSIVE STORYLINES The legendary Chris Jericho reprises his role as narr[...]

Jeff Jarrett Gives His Thoughts On The Mickie James Trash Bag Incident

The Mickie James 'trash bag incident' has been the hopic topic in the world of wrestling for the past week. This incident saw personal belongings being sent to her home by WWE in a trash bag. The led[...] Apr 27 - The Mickie James 'trash bag incident' has been the hopic topic in the world of wrestling for the past week. This incident saw personal belongings being sent to her home by WWE in a trash bag. The led[...]