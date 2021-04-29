WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Official Told Mickie James 'Women’s Wrestling Doesn’t Make Money'
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 29, 2021
During a recent appearance on GAW TV, former WWE Superstar Mickie James discussed pitching the idea of an all-women’s brand in WWE and why it was turned down.
"Anything I’ve pitched, they weren’t into it. I wanted to find a balance in between.
There was this moment where I said, ‘What if we do an all-female brand?’ If I could help lead up that and have an awesome team of women…we have the talent, tools, and facilities. It would really help all the girls who are not getting television time.
This one person says to me, ‘They’re never going to do it. Ever. Women’s Wrestling doesn’t make money. WWE Evolution was the lowest-rated PPV ever in WWE. I get what you’re trying to do, but I don’t understand why you’re fighting so hard for it. You should play the cards you’re dealt and see if there’s a way to incorporate that within a show rather than fight for it to be its own show.’
I just realized that every decision they do, a lot of it is business and how it falls in line with business.
I’m just disappointed as a whole with being made to feel old with depends and a walker and the whole ageism thing. I think we missed out on a lot of moments."
