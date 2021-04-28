Could AEW Dynamite Move To A Different Night?

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the possibility of AEW Dynamite having to move nights due to the National Hockey League signing a broadcasting deal with Turner Sports, which will see their games airing on TNT and TBS.

"I know Wednesday night is our slot and our home. I’m thrilled with our partnership with TNT. It’s the lifeblood of our company and our primary revenue source. It’s the way most fans get exposed to AEW and see our show. Every Wednesday that we do Dynamite, for a lot of wrestling fans, it’s a really important night of the week. I want everyone rest assured that they’re not going to have to worry about these kind of major….we have a contract with over two and a half years left for Wednesday nights in this slot. If there was ever an opportunity to move or a deal to be had, I would consider it. If we did something, it would have to be a really good deal for AEW and make sense for us. As it stands right now, that is the spot we’re in. If we move, I would certainly consider a deal if there was something in it for AEW."