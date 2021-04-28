WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the possibility of AEW Dynamite having to move nights due to the National Hockey League signing a broadcasting deal with Turner Sports, which will see their games airing on TNT and TBS.
"I know Wednesday night is our slot and our home. I’m thrilled with our partnership with TNT. It’s the lifeblood of our company and our primary revenue source. It’s the way most fans get exposed to AEW and see our show. Every Wednesday that we do Dynamite, for a lot of wrestling fans, it’s a really important night of the week. I want everyone rest assured that they’re not going to have to worry about these kind of major….we have a contract with over two and a half years left for Wednesday nights in this slot. If there was ever an opportunity to move or a deal to be had, I would consider it. If we did something, it would have to be a really good deal for AEW and make sense for us. As it stands right now, that is the spot we’re in. If we move, I would certainly consider a deal if there was something in it for AEW."
Could AEW Dynamite Move To A Different Night? On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the possibility of AEW Dynamite having to move nights due to the National Hockey League signing a broadcasting deal with T[...]
Apr 28 - On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan discussed the possibility of AEW Dynamite having to move nights due to the National Hockey League signing a broadcasting deal with T[...]
Apr 28 - As has been noted AJ Styles and Omos haven’t been seen on WWE television since they defeated The New Day to win the Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37. They duo appeared on today&rsqu[...]
Apr 28 - This week’s WWE NXT on the USA Network drew 744,000 viewers, which was down on last week's 841,000 viewers. The show ranked #11 on cable with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The 2-broa[...]
Apr 28
Jason Jordan Becomes WWE's Lead Producer WWE continues to do a shake up within the company. As of right now, Jason Jordan is now the lead producer as reported by PWInsider. He oversees all others on TV, and is taking over John Laurinaitis' [...]
Apr 28 - WWE continues to do a shake up within the company. As of right now, Jason Jordan is now the lead producer as reported by PWInsider. He oversees all others on TV, and is taking over John Laurinaitis' [...]
Apr 28 - It’s Wednesday and you know what that means! AEW Dynamite returns on TNT tonight with the following lineup: Below is the current lineup: - Darby Allin (c) vs. 10 (AEW TNT Championship) - The[...]
Apr 28
Sadie Gibbs Announces Retirement Sadie Gibbs has retired from being in the ring. She had been under contract with AEW at one point and she shared the news via Instagram this week. Gibbs stated she has had a really confusing year and[...]
Apr 28 - Sadie Gibbs has retired from being in the ring. She had been under contract with AEW at one point and she shared the news via Instagram this week. Gibbs stated she has had a really confusing year and[...]
Apr 28 - WWE Superstar Natalya recently revealed that her husband Tyson Kidd was a big part in helping with the women's matches at WrestleMania 37. Kidd wanted the challenge of improving the quality of women'[...]
Apr 27 - Vice TV posted the full list of episodes for this season of Dark Side of the Ring. Below is the list you can look at. Brian Pillman (Season Premiere) – The Ultimate Warrior – Dyna[...]
Apr 27
CMLL Ends Their Relationship With ROH The relationship formed between ROH and CMLL have come to an end. In a tweet below, you can see the announcement made by CMLL about this choice. They began working with CMLL in August 2016, and it sa[...]
Apr 27 - The relationship formed between ROH and CMLL have come to an end. In a tweet below, you can see the announcement made by CMLL about this choice. They began working with CMLL in August 2016, and it sa[...]
Apr 27 - UFC 261 was held this past Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The event had a live attendance of 15,000, the promotions biggest since the start of the COVID-19 p[...]
Apr 27 - VICE TV issued the following: VICE TV’S MEGA-HIT DARK SIDE OF THE RING RETURNS MAY 6, REVEALS ELECTRIFYING ROSTER AND EXPLOSIVE STORYLINES The legendary Chris Jericho reprises his role as narr[...]
Apr 27 - The Mickie James 'trash bag incident' has been the hopic topic in the world of wrestling for the past week. This incident saw personal belongings being sent to her home by WWE in a trash bag. The led[...]
Apr 27
WWE Superstar Gets Married WWE Superstar Mansoor revealed the news of his marriage over the weekend on Instagram. He shared the photo with the caption, “here’s to forever” in honor of his nuptials. He is the [...]
Apr 27 - WWE Superstar Mansoor revealed the news of his marriage over the weekend on Instagram. He shared the photo with the caption, “here’s to forever” in honor of his nuptials. He is the [...]
Apr 27 - Chris Jericho invited Steve Austin to appear on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, which was filled with a lot of great content. One of the topics touched on was Triple H being punished for the infamous MSG[...]
Apr 27 - Former WWE music composer Jim Johnston a music composer who worked as the music producer for WWE from 1985 - 2017 recently did an interview with Chris Van Vliet. He is the man responsible for the leg[...]
Apr 27 - A tweet surfaced over the last 24 hours from a graphic designer @salsaboiii on Twitter. He posted a complaint that former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green used one of his designs without giving him credit[...]
Apr 26 - On tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network, Braun Strowman defeated Drew McIntyre in the main event. The stipulation set was that if Strowman won the bout he would be added to WWE Championship match at the [...]
Apr 26
Charlotte Flair REINSTATED on WWE RAW During tonight's WWE RAW, Sonya Deville was seen backstage letting a suspended Charlotte Flair into the building. On last Monday's episode, Flair received an indefinite suspension and a $100,000 fine[...]
Apr 26 - During tonight's WWE RAW, Sonya Deville was seen backstage letting a suspended Charlotte Flair into the building. On last Monday's episode, Flair received an indefinite suspension and a $100,000 fine[...]
Apr 26 - WWE recently announced that Adam Cole will be involved in a segment for this week's episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network. Cole has taken to Twitter ahead of the show tomorrow night to say, he has "a[...]
Apr 26
AEW Star Paul Wight To Hold Virtual Meet and Greet The following press release was issued: AEW Star Paul Wight Joins FanRoom Live Sunday May 2nd, 2021 4 PM ET Join AEW Superstar Paul Wight for a virtual meet and greet on FanRoom Live on Sunday May 2[...]
Apr 26 - The following press release was issued: AEW Star Paul Wight Joins FanRoom Live Sunday May 2nd, 2021 4 PM ET Join AEW Superstar Paul Wight for a virtual meet and greet on FanRoom Live on Sunday May 2[...]
Apr 26 - Triple H recently appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast, where he was asked if there’s anyone he would want to have a WrestleMania match with. In 22 matches, the 14-time world champion Tripl[...]