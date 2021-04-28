1-2 other people were added to the department, but no names were given.

He oversees all others on TV, and is taking over John Laurinaitis' former position. John Cone is second in command to John Laurinaitis.

WWE continues to do a shake up within the company. As of right now, Jason Jordan is now the lead producer as reported by PWInsider.

» More News From This Feed

Jason Jordan Becomes WWE's Lead Producer

WWE continues to do a shake up within the company. As of right now, Jason Jordan is now the lead producer as reported by PWInsider. He oversees all others on TV, and is taking over John Laurinaitis' [...] Apr 28 - WWE continues to do a shake up within the company. As of right now, Jason Jordan is now the lead producer as reported by PWInsider. He oversees all others on TV, and is taking over John Laurinaitis' [...]

Anthony Ogogo Files For Trademark On His Wrestling Nickname

A report from Fightful reveals that on April 23, Anthony Ogogo filed to trademark ‘The Guv’nor’, which is his nickname The trademark is for: IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Ente[...] Apr 28 - A report from Fightful reveals that on April 23, Anthony Ogogo filed to trademark ‘The Guv’nor’, which is his nickname The trademark is for: IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Ente[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT

It’s Wednesday and you know what that means! AEW Dynamite returns on TNT tonight with the following lineup: Below is the current lineup: - Darby Allin (c) vs. 10 (AEW TNT Championship) - The[...] Apr 28 - It’s Wednesday and you know what that means! AEW Dynamite returns on TNT tonight with the following lineup: Below is the current lineup: - Darby Allin (c) vs. 10 (AEW TNT Championship) - The[...]

Sadie Gibbs Announces Retirement

Sadie Gibbs has retired from being in the ring. She had been under contract with AEW at one point and she shared the news via Instagram this week. Gibbs stated she has had a really confusing year and[...] Apr 28 - Sadie Gibbs has retired from being in the ring. She had been under contract with AEW at one point and she shared the news via Instagram this week. Gibbs stated she has had a really confusing year and[...]

Andrade Vs Alberto Del Rio Announced For Wrestling Event In Texas

Del Ro confirmed the news during a recent interview with Super Luchas “For the first time they are going to see what people on the Internet have been asking for, for a long time – [...] Apr 28 - Del Ro confirmed the news during a recent interview with Super Luchas “For the first time they are going to see what people on the Internet have been asking for, for a long time – [...]

Several Female Talent Thank Tyson Kidd For His Work In WWE

WWE Superstar Natalya recently revealed that her husband Tyson Kidd was a big part in helping with the women's matches at WrestleMania 37. Kidd wanted the challenge of improving the quality of women'[...] Apr 28 - WWE Superstar Natalya recently revealed that her husband Tyson Kidd was a big part in helping with the women's matches at WrestleMania 37. Kidd wanted the challenge of improving the quality of women'[...]

Hugo Savinovich Says The Only Enemy WWE Has Is Itself

Legendary pro wrestling commentator Hugo Savinovich was on the Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast to discuss a variety of topics. He spoke about WWE and it's current state. “WWE dominates wres[...] Apr 28 - Legendary pro wrestling commentator Hugo Savinovich was on the Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast to discuss a variety of topics. He spoke about WWE and it's current state. “WWE dominates wres[...]

Full List Of Dark Side Of The Ring Episodes Revealed

Vice TV posted the full list of episodes for this season of Dark Side of the Ring. Below is the list you can look at. Brian Pillman (Season Premiere) – The Ultimate Warrior – Dyna[...] Apr 27 - Vice TV posted the full list of episodes for this season of Dark Side of the Ring. Below is the list you can look at. Brian Pillman (Season Premiere) – The Ultimate Warrior – Dyna[...]

CMLL Ends Their Relationship With ROH

The relationship formed between ROH and CMLL have come to an end. In a tweet below, you can see the announcement made by CMLL about this choice. They began working with CMLL in August 2016, and it sa[...] Apr 27 - The relationship formed between ROH and CMLL have come to an end. In a tweet below, you can see the announcement made by CMLL about this choice. They began working with CMLL in August 2016, and it sa[...]

UFC 261 Crowd Was A Major Topic Of Discussion At WWE Raw

UFC 261 was held this past Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The event had a live attendance of 15,000, the promotions biggest since the start of the COVID-19 p[...] Apr 27 - UFC 261 was held this past Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The event had a live attendance of 15,000, the promotions biggest since the start of the COVID-19 p[...]

WATCH: Trailer For Season 3 'Dark Side Of The Ring' Premiere Episode On Brian Pillman

VICE TV issued the following: VICE TV’S MEGA-HIT DARK SIDE OF THE RING RETURNS MAY 6, REVEALS ELECTRIFYING ROSTER AND EXPLOSIVE STORYLINES The legendary Chris Jericho reprises his role as narr[...] Apr 27 - VICE TV issued the following: VICE TV’S MEGA-HIT DARK SIDE OF THE RING RETURNS MAY 6, REVEALS ELECTRIFYING ROSTER AND EXPLOSIVE STORYLINES The legendary Chris Jericho reprises his role as narr[...]

Jeff Jarrett Gives His Thoughts On The Mickie James Trash Bag Incident

The Mickie James 'trash bag incident' has been the hopic topic in the world of wrestling for the past week. This incident saw personal belongings being sent to her home by WWE in a trash bag. The led[...] Apr 27 - The Mickie James 'trash bag incident' has been the hopic topic in the world of wrestling for the past week. This incident saw personal belongings being sent to her home by WWE in a trash bag. The led[...]

WWE Superstar Gets Married

WWE Superstar Mansoor revealed the news of his marriage over the weekend on Instagram. He shared the photo with the caption, “here’s to forever” in honor of his nuptials. He is the [...] Apr 27 - WWE Superstar Mansoor revealed the news of his marriage over the weekend on Instagram. He shared the photo with the caption, “here’s to forever” in honor of his nuptials. He is the [...]

Steve Austin Reflects On WWE Punishing Triple H Leading To The Birth Of Austin 3:16

Chris Jericho invited Steve Austin to appear on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, which was filled with a lot of great content. One of the topics touched on was Triple H being punished for the infamous MSG[...] Apr 27 - Chris Jericho invited Steve Austin to appear on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, which was filled with a lot of great content. One of the topics touched on was Triple H being punished for the infamous MSG[...]

Music Composer Jim Johnston Says WWE and AEW Music Is 'Really mediocre'

Former WWE music composer Jim Johnston a music composer who worked as the music producer for WWE from 1985 - 2017 recently did an interview with Chris Van Vliet. He is the man responsible for the leg[...] Apr 27 - Former WWE music composer Jim Johnston a music composer who worked as the music producer for WWE from 1985 - 2017 recently did an interview with Chris Van Vliet. He is the man responsible for the leg[...]

Chelsea Green Issues Statement After Twitter Backlash Over Artwork

A tweet surfaced over the last 24 hours from a graphic designer @salsaboiii on Twitter. He posted a complaint that former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green used one of his designs without giving him credit[...] Apr 27 - A tweet surfaced over the last 24 hours from a graphic designer @salsaboiii on Twitter. He posted a complaint that former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green used one of his designs without giving him credit[...]

Big Change Made To WWE WrestleMania Backlash Main Event

On tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network, Braun Strowman defeated Drew McIntyre in the main event. The stipulation set was that if Strowman won the bout he would be added to WWE Championship match at the [...] Apr 26 - On tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network, Braun Strowman defeated Drew McIntyre in the main event. The stipulation set was that if Strowman won the bout he would be added to WWE Championship match at the [...]

Charlotte Flair REINSTATED on WWE RAW

During tonight's WWE RAW, Sonya Deville was seen backstage letting a suspended Charlotte Flair into the building. On last Monday's episode, Flair received an indefinite suspension and a $100,000 fine[...] Apr 26 - During tonight's WWE RAW, Sonya Deville was seen backstage letting a suspended Charlotte Flair into the building. On last Monday's episode, Flair received an indefinite suspension and a $100,000 fine[...]

Adam Cole Says He Has 'A Lot To Say' Ahead Of Sport Journalist Interview

WWE recently announced that Adam Cole will be involved in a segment for this week's episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network. Cole has taken to Twitter ahead of the show tomorrow night to say, he has "a[...] Apr 26 - WWE recently announced that Adam Cole will be involved in a segment for this week's episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network. Cole has taken to Twitter ahead of the show tomorrow night to say, he has "a[...]

AEW Star Paul Wight To Hold Virtual Meet and Greet

The following press release was issued: AEW Star Paul Wight Joins FanRoom Live Sunday May 2nd, 2021 4 PM ET Join AEW Superstar Paul Wight for a virtual meet and greet on FanRoom Live on Sunday May 2[...] Apr 26 - The following press release was issued: AEW Star Paul Wight Joins FanRoom Live Sunday May 2nd, 2021 4 PM ET Join AEW Superstar Paul Wight for a virtual meet and greet on FanRoom Live on Sunday May 2[...]

Natalya Discusses Giving WWE Superstars Private Training Sessions

WWE Superstar Natalya recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Natalya discussed the training facility that she runs with her husband Tyson Kidd… “We always had [...] Apr 26 - WWE Superstar Natalya recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Natalya discussed the training facility that she runs with her husband Tyson Kidd… “We always had [...]

Triple H Discusses One More Match At WrestleMania

Triple H recently appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast, where he was asked if there’s anyone he would want to have a WrestleMania match with. In 22 matches, the 14-time world champion Tripl[...] Apr 26 - Triple H recently appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast, where he was asked if there’s anyone he would want to have a WrestleMania match with. In 22 matches, the 14-time world champion Tripl[...]

WATCH: Trailer For A&E Biography On Randy Savage

The trailer for the A&E Biography on Randy Savage, which will premiere on Sunday at 8 PM ET has been released. "Produced by Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman (“Cocaine Cowboys,” &ldq[...] Apr 26 - The trailer for the A&E Biography on Randy Savage, which will premiere on Sunday at 8 PM ET has been released. "Produced by Billy Corben and Alfred Spellman (“Cocaine Cowboys,” &ldq[...]

WWE Announces Two More Matches For Tonight's RAW

As reported earlier, Mace and T-Bar are set to face Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre in a rematch from last week on tonight's WWE Raw. In addition, Bobby Lashley is back and will address Drew McIntyre[...] Apr 26 - As reported earlier, Mace and T-Bar are set to face Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre in a rematch from last week on tonight's WWE Raw. In addition, Bobby Lashley is back and will address Drew McIntyre[...]