- The Nightmare Family (Billy Gunn, Dustin Rhodes, and Lee Johnson) vs. The Factory (QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solow with Anthony Ogogo)

- Penta El Zero Miedo with Alex Abrahantes vs. Orange Cassidy with Trent

AEW Dynamite returns on TNT tonight with the following lineup:

It’s Wednesday and you know what that means!

» More News From This Feed

Jason Jordan Becomes WWE's Lead Producer

WWE continues to do a shake up within the company. As of right now, Jason Jordan is now the lead producer as reported by PWInsider. He oversees all o[...] Apr 28 - WWE continues to do a shake up within the company. As of right now, Jason Jordan is now the lead producer as reported by PWInsider. He oversees all o[...]

Anthony Ogogo Files For Trademark On His Wrestling Nickname

A report from Fightful reveals that on April 23, Anthony Ogogo filed to trademark ‘The Guv’nor’, which is his nickname The trademar[...] Apr 28 - A report from Fightful reveals that on April 23, Anthony Ogogo filed to trademark ‘The Guv’nor’, which is his nickname The trademar[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT

It’s Wednesday and you know what that means! AEW Dynamite returns on TNT tonight with the following lineup: Below is the current lineup: - Da[...] Apr 28 - It’s Wednesday and you know what that means! AEW Dynamite returns on TNT tonight with the following lineup: Below is the current lineup: - Da[...]

Sadie Gibbs Announces Retirement

Sadie Gibbs has retired from being in the ring. She had been under contract with AEW at one point and she shared the news via Instagram this week. Gi[...] Apr 28 - Sadie Gibbs has retired from being in the ring. She had been under contract with AEW at one point and she shared the news via Instagram this week. Gi[...]

Andrade Vs Alberto Del Rio Announced For Wrestling Event In Texas

Del Ro confirmed the news during a recent interview with Super Luchas “For the first time they are going to see what people on the Inter[...] Apr 28 - Del Ro confirmed the news during a recent interview with Super Luchas “For the first time they are going to see what people on the Inter[...]

Several Female Talent Thank Tyson Kidd For His Work In WWE

WWE Superstar Natalya recently revealed that her husband Tyson Kidd was a big part in helping with the women's matches at WrestleMania 37. Kidd wante[...] Apr 28 - WWE Superstar Natalya recently revealed that her husband Tyson Kidd was a big part in helping with the women's matches at WrestleMania 37. Kidd wante[...]

Hugo Savinovich Says The Only Enemy WWE Has Is Itself

Legendary pro wrestling commentator Hugo Savinovich was on the Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast to discuss a variety of topics. He spoke about WWE an[...] Apr 28 - Legendary pro wrestling commentator Hugo Savinovich was on the Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast to discuss a variety of topics. He spoke about WWE an[...]

Full List Of Dark Side Of The Ring Episodes Revealed

Vice TV posted the full list of episodes for this season of Dark Side of the Ring. Below is the list you can look at. Brian Pillman (Season Pre[...] Apr 27 - Vice TV posted the full list of episodes for this season of Dark Side of the Ring. Below is the list you can look at. Brian Pillman (Season Pre[...]

CMLL Ends Their Relationship With ROH

The relationship formed between ROH and CMLL have come to an end. In a tweet below, you can see the announcement made by CMLL about this choice. They[...] Apr 27 - The relationship formed between ROH and CMLL have come to an end. In a tweet below, you can see the announcement made by CMLL about this choice. They[...]

UFC 261 Crowd Was A Major Topic Of Discussion At WWE Raw

UFC 261 was held this past Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The event had a live attendance of 15,000, the pr[...] Apr 27 - UFC 261 was held this past Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The event had a live attendance of 15,000, the pr[...]

WATCH: Trailer For Season 3 'Dark Side Of The Ring' Premiere Episode On Brian Pillman

VICE TV issued the following: VICE TV’S MEGA-HIT DARK SIDE OF THE RING RETURNS MAY 6, REVEALS ELECTRIFYING ROSTER AND EXPLOSIVE STORYLINES The[...] Apr 27 - VICE TV issued the following: VICE TV’S MEGA-HIT DARK SIDE OF THE RING RETURNS MAY 6, REVEALS ELECTRIFYING ROSTER AND EXPLOSIVE STORYLINES The[...]

Jeff Jarrett Gives His Thoughts On The Mickie James Trash Bag Incident

The Mickie James 'trash bag incident' has been the hopic topic in the world of wrestling for the past week. This incident saw personal belongings bei[...] Apr 27 - The Mickie James 'trash bag incident' has been the hopic topic in the world of wrestling for the past week. This incident saw personal belongings bei[...]

WWE Superstar Gets Married

WWE Superstar Mansoor revealed the news of his marriage over the weekend on Instagram. He shared the photo with the caption, “here’s to fo[...] Apr 27 - WWE Superstar Mansoor revealed the news of his marriage over the weekend on Instagram. He shared the photo with the caption, “here’s to fo[...]

Steve Austin Reflects On WWE Punishing Triple H Leading To The Birth Of Austin 3:16

Chris Jericho invited Steve Austin to appear on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, which was filled with a lot of great content. One of the topics touched o[...] Apr 27 - Chris Jericho invited Steve Austin to appear on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, which was filled with a lot of great content. One of the topics touched o[...]

Music Composer Jim Johnston Says WWE and AEW Music Is 'Really mediocre'

Former WWE music composer Jim Johnston a music composer who worked as the music producer for WWE from 1985 - 2017 recently did an interview with Chris[...] Apr 27 - Former WWE music composer Jim Johnston a music composer who worked as the music producer for WWE from 1985 - 2017 recently did an interview with Chris[...]

Chelsea Green Issues Statement After Twitter Backlash Over Artwork

A tweet surfaced over the last 24 hours from a graphic designer @salsaboiii on Twitter. He posted a complaint that former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green[...] Apr 27 - A tweet surfaced over the last 24 hours from a graphic designer @salsaboiii on Twitter. He posted a complaint that former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green[...]

Big Change Made To WWE WrestleMania Backlash Main Event

On tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network, Braun Strowman defeated Drew McIntyre in the main event. The stipulation set was that if Strowman won the bout h[...] Apr 26 - On tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network, Braun Strowman defeated Drew McIntyre in the main event. The stipulation set was that if Strowman won the bout h[...]

Charlotte Flair REINSTATED on WWE RAW

During tonight's WWE RAW, Sonya Deville was seen backstage letting a suspended Charlotte Flair into the building. On last Monday's episode, Flair rec[...] Apr 26 - During tonight's WWE RAW, Sonya Deville was seen backstage letting a suspended Charlotte Flair into the building. On last Monday's episode, Flair rec[...]

Adam Cole Says He Has 'A Lot To Say' Ahead Of Sport Journalist Interview

WWE recently announced that Adam Cole will be involved in a segment for this week's episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network. Cole has taken to Twitter [...] Apr 26 - WWE recently announced that Adam Cole will be involved in a segment for this week's episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network. Cole has taken to Twitter [...]

AEW Star Paul Wight To Hold Virtual Meet and Greet

The following press release was issued: AEW Star Paul Wight Joins FanRoom Live Sunday May 2nd, 2021 4 PM ET Join AEW Superstar Paul Wight for a virt[...] Apr 26 - The following press release was issued: AEW Star Paul Wight Joins FanRoom Live Sunday May 2nd, 2021 4 PM ET Join AEW Superstar Paul Wight for a virt[...]

Natalya Discusses Giving WWE Superstars Private Training Sessions

WWE Superstar Natalya recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Natalya discussed the training facility that she runs with her[...] Apr 26 - WWE Superstar Natalya recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Natalya discussed the training facility that she runs with her[...]

Triple H Discusses One More Match At WrestleMania

Triple H recently appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast, where he was asked if there’s anyone he would want to have a WrestleMania match with. In [...] Apr 26 - Triple H recently appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast, where he was asked if there’s anyone he would want to have a WrestleMania match with. In [...]

WATCH: Trailer For A&E Biography On Randy Savage

The trailer for the A&E Biography on Randy Savage, which will premiere on Sunday at 8 PM ET has been released. "Produced by Billy Corben and Al[...] Apr 26 - The trailer for the A&E Biography on Randy Savage, which will premiere on Sunday at 8 PM ET has been released. "Produced by Billy Corben and Al[...]

WWE Announces Two More Matches For Tonight's RAW

As reported earlier, Mace and T-Bar are set to face Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre in a rematch from last week on tonight's WWE Raw. In addition, Bo[...] Apr 26 - As reported earlier, Mace and T-Bar are set to face Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre in a rematch from last week on tonight's WWE Raw. In addition, Bo[...]