Sadie Gibbs Announces Retirement

Sadie Gibbs has retired from being in the ring. She had been under contract with AEW at one point and she shared the news via Instagram this week.

Gibbs stated she has had a really confusing year and a half, but she's now focusing her doors opening to a new chapter. She wants to be coaching, speaking, teaching, and pursue other projects.

She will star in an action movie soon, and then plans to write a self development book.

Below is the official statement:

IM RETIRING! Hope you can watch this & minute showreel!

Of all my best moments and show your love and support in the comments below. Letting go is never easy but it’s necessary. It’s been a really confusing year and half for me, but I’ve always been good at following my instinct and letting go AND HAVING NOTHING BUT GRACE IN THE PATH AHEAD OF ME. I’ve decided in order for me to excel in my new endeavours, coaching speaking teaching BEING THE LEADER which I’ve always been. I have to let go! And set my intentions on what it is I want from my life and where I see long term sustainable fulfilment. And those doors are opening and it’s about time I conserved all my energy and focus on this new chapter. I will forever be THE AMAZING GRACE! I will forever be the GIRL WHO DID A CORKSCREW SASUKE SPECIAL ! I WILL FOREVER BE #UNDEFINABLE [fire emoji] I love all you guys ! Not just for supporting me as a wrestler but me as a person! As someone who despite what everyone expects I follow my gut my Instinct and I do it with grace! Everything we do isn’t forever it’s a stepping stone a chance to evolve and grow through. My vision is BIG.! Starting with short films (action movie scene) and a lot of my plans are centred around MY UNDEFINABLE BRAND!

my next BIG BIG GOAL,is to have a self development book out. REMAIN UNDEFINABLE and so many micros goals along this new chapter, teach! Speak! And inspire/impact as many individuals lives as I can with the UNDEFINABLE MENTALITY! Thankyou to all my MEMBERS OF TEAM UNDEFINABLE!

WWW.SadieGibbs.COM Fans who became clients and now friends [folded hands emoji] grateful for each and everyone of you making #UNDEFINABLELIVING what it is today ! A remarkable undefinable community #TEAMUNDEFINABLE GOES ONN!!! [shooting star emoji] [star emoji] @undefinablefitness

