Several Female Talent Thank Tyson Kidd For His Work In WWE

WWE Superstar Natalya recently revealed that her husband Tyson Kidd was a big part in helping with the women's matches at WrestleMania 37.

Kidd wanted the challenge of improving the quality of women's pro wrestling, and this was a task he was successful in.

Billie Kay wrote:

“Thankful for every single time I was able to work with @TJWilson 🙏He always gave me the confidence & support to be exactly who I wanted to be.”

Peyton Royce even said that Tyson Kidd is "the GOAT". Carmella, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke also thanked Kidd for his work in WWE.

