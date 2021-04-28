Several Female Talent Thank Tyson Kidd For His Work In WWE
Posted By: Dustin on Apr 28, 2021
WWE Superstar Natalya recently revealed that her husband Tyson Kidd was a big part in helping with the women's matches at WrestleMania 37.
Kidd wanted the challenge of improving the quality of women's pro wrestling, and this was a task he was successful in.
Billie Kay wrote:
“Thankful for every single time I was able to work with @TJWilson 🙏He always gave me the confidence & support to be exactly who I wanted to be.”
Peyton Royce even said that Tyson Kidd is "the GOAT". Carmella, Nia Jax and Dana Brooke also thanked Kidd for his work in WWE.
