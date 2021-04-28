Hugo Savinovich Says The Only Enemy WWE Has Is Itself

Legendary pro wrestling commentator Hugo Savinovich was on the Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast to discuss a variety of topics. He spoke about WWE and it's current state.

“WWE dominates wrestling because they’re the No. 1 company in the world,” said Savinovich. “However, if you closely study the product, you’re gonna realize that they actually are making more money now with the Thunderdome because they were not drawing on the road. It was embarrassing. They were not drawing for Raw or SmackDown. They were actually losing money. Now, they have one building where they do two shows and NXT in a smaller building, and all their shows are making money. The reality is the No. 1 company in the world has almost 300 top talents and the people [who work there] are actually upset. Not many people want to talk about it because they’re scared of the monster"

The podcasts host, Nick Hausman, brought up creative issues in WWE's product