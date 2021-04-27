UFC 261 Crowd Was A Major Topic Of Discussion At WWE Raw
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 27, 2021
UFC 261 was held this past Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
The event had a live attendance of 15,000, the promotions biggest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Insider source @WrestleVotes reported on Twitter, that the UFC 261 crowd was a major topic of discussion backstage at RAW. While not many Superstars are advocating for 100% capacity at WWE shows, nearly everyone reportedly feels like live crowds could return in some form at this time.
WWE is hoping to return to ticketed events sometime later this year, with
SummerSlam rumored to be a ticketed event.
https://wrestlr.me/67904/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Apr 27
Apr 27 - UFC 261 was held this past Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. The event had a live attendance of 15,000, the pr[...]
Apr 27
Apr 27 - VICE TV issued the following: VICE TV’S MEGA-HIT DARK SIDE OF THE RING RETURNS MAY 6, REVEALS ELECTRIFYING ROSTER AND EXPLOSIVE STORYLINES The[...]
Apr 27
Apr 27 - The Mickie James 'trash bag incident' has been the hopic topic in the world of wrestling for the past week. This incident saw personal belongings bei[...]
Apr 27 WWE Superstar Gets Married WWE Superstar Mansoor revealed the news of his marriage over the weekend on Instagram. He shared the photo with the caption, “here’s to fo[...]
Apr 27 - WWE Superstar Mansoor revealed the news of his marriage over the weekend on Instagram. He shared the photo with the caption, “here’s to fo[...]
Apr 27
Apr 27 - Chris Jericho invited Steve Austin to appear on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, which was filled with a lot of great content. One of the topics touched o[...]
Apr 27
Apr 27 - Former WWE music composer Jim Johnston a music composer who worked as the music producer for WWE from 1985 - 2017 recently did an interview with Chris[...]
Apr 27
Apr 27 - A tweet surfaced over the last 24 hours from a graphic designer @salsaboiii on Twitter. He posted a complaint that former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green[...]
Apr 26
Apr 26 - On tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network, Braun Strowman defeated Drew McIntyre in the main event. The stipulation set was that if Strowman won the bout h[...]
Apr 26 Charlotte Flair REINSTATED on WWE RAW During tonight's WWE RAW, Sonya Deville was seen backstage letting a suspended Charlotte Flair into the building. On last Monday's episode, Flair rec[...]
Apr 26 - During tonight's WWE RAW, Sonya Deville was seen backstage letting a suspended Charlotte Flair into the building. On last Monday's episode, Flair rec[...]
Apr 26
Apr 26 - WWE recently announced that Adam Cole will be involved in a segment for this week's episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network. Cole has taken to Twitter [...]
Apr 26
Apr 26 - The following press release was issued: AEW Star Paul Wight Joins FanRoom Live Sunday May 2nd, 2021 4 PM ET Join AEW Superstar Paul Wight for a virt[...]
Apr 26
Apr 26 - WWE Superstar Natalya recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Natalya discussed the training facility that she runs with her[...]
Apr 26
Apr 26 - Triple H recently appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast, where he was asked if there’s anyone he would want to have a WrestleMania match with. In [...]
Apr 26
Apr 26 - The trailer for the A&E Biography on Randy Savage, which will premiere on Sunday at 8 PM ET has been released. "Produced by Billy Corben and Al[...]
Apr 26
Apr 26 - As reported earlier, Mace and T-Bar are set to face Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre in a rematch from last week on tonight's WWE Raw. In addition, Bo[...]
Apr 26 Injury Update On Randy Orton As reported last week, Randy Orton appeared to have hurt his shoulder during a match against Matt Riddle. In an update from Fightful Select, Orton wi[...]
Apr 26 - As reported last week, Randy Orton appeared to have hurt his shoulder during a match against Matt Riddle. In an update from Fightful Select, Orton wi[...]
Apr 26
Apr 26 - WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has announced a special live edition of his ‘My World’ podcast in Baltimore on June 12, 2021. He tweeted:
[...]
Apr 26
Apr 26 - Your first meeting with Vince McMahon is no doubt always a memorable experience. New WWE Smackdown color commentator Pat McAfee talked about his firs[...]
Apr 26
Apr 26 - MLW issued the follwong: Hijo de LA Park vs. Bu Ku Dao signed for FUSION Watch MLW FUSION Wednesday night at 7pm ET NEW YORK — Major League W[...]
Apr 26
Apr 26 - Tonight’s WWE RAW on the USA Network will feature an address from WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who was absent last week. Lashley will speak on D[...]
Apr 26
Apr 26 - During a recent interview with the Talk N Shop podcast, Matt Jackson revealed how much money Triple H offered the Young Bucks to join WWE, which they [...]
Apr 26
Apr 26 - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic New Japan Pro Wrestling has canceled three events in Korakuen Hall next month. Below is the announcement: As a result o[...]
Apr 26
Apr 26 - WWE issued the following: WWE Names Claudine Lilien SVP & Head of Global Sales & Partnerships STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– W[...]
Apr 26
Apr 26 - Edge has apologized to Kurt Angle for the 'You Suck' chants he often receives during his ring entrance. On Instagram, Kurt Angle noted that Edge star[...]
Apr 26
Apr 26 - Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has filed to trademark the term ’50 Shades of Green’, which is the name of her upcoming podcast. Fight[...]