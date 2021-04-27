UFC 261 Crowd Was A Major Topic Of Discussion At WWE Raw

UFC 261 was held this past Saturday at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The event had a live attendance of 15,000, the promotions biggest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Insider source @WrestleVotes reported on Twitter, that the UFC 261 crowd was a major topic of discussion backstage at RAW. While not many Superstars are advocating for 100% capacity at WWE shows, nearly everyone reportedly feels like live crowds could return in some form at this time.

WWE is hoping to return to ticketed events sometime later this year, with SummerSlam rumored to be a ticketed event.