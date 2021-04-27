Jeff Jarrett Gives His Thoughts On The Mickie James Trash Bag Incident

The Mickie James 'trash bag incident' has been the hopic topic in the world of wrestling for the past week.

This incident saw personal belongings being sent to her home by WWE in a trash bag. The led to the firing of WWE head of talent relations Mark Carrano who got the blame for the whole embarrassing incident.

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently spoke about the incident to SK Wrestling.

“Obviously I’ve known Mickie her entire career,” Jarrett began. “Incredible talent. You know, that story broke and without knowing all the details, it took in my opinion… how the bag got there. Cosmetically it didn’t sit well with a lot of folks. But also know there’s a lot of discussion in the world we live in with social media and clicks. I completely understand it.”

“But without… look, there’s a lot of things that aren’t always what they truly appear to be,” Jarrett said. “I don’t know who shipped it, how it was shipped, what was in that bag, what was in the contents of that bag. There’s so many questions, what if? But I know one thing it made great headlines last week and a lot of discussion.

“But at the end of the day I don’t think either side [is holding any grudges]… Mickie’s a future Hall of Famer without question. But it was a unique situation, difficult for both sides but I think it’s water under the bridge at this point.”