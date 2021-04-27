Chelsea Green Issues Statement After Twitter Backlash Over Artwork
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 27, 2021
A tweet surfaced over the last 24 hours from a graphic designer @salsaboiii on Twitter.
He posted a complaint that former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green used one of his designs without giving him credit.
Green issued a statement after there was somewhat of a Twitter backlash against here:
“It’s super unfortunate how this has been handled. I think artists deserve credit. Period. After reading some of the nasty tweets, I didn’t feel reposting the art was something that I should do as clearly the artists view of me had soured. I support my artists. I pay my artists. I have been doing that since I started on the independent scene because I myself was a starving artist & I know the struggle. It’s really sad that an oversight on my part has lead to this, but I wish the artist luck and I think it’s best that I stick to the artists who I have used in the past and who know the person I am.”
https://wrestlr.me/67898/
